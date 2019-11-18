An Affair of the Heart
An Affair of the Heart is one of the largest arts and craft shows in the United States. It offers a vast array of crafts, antiques, collectibles, furniture, decorative items, accessories, jewelry, clothing, gourmet foods and more. Find it at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., Friday-Sunday, Nov. 22-24. heartoftulsa.com
Circle Cinema exclusives
Tulsa’s historic art house theater always offers things you can’t find anywhere else, and that’s true this month: The cinema will be the only one showing Martin Scorsese’s epic “The Irishman” beginning Friday, Nov. 22, ahead of its Netflix debut for those who want to see it on the big screen. circlecinema.org
Shining the Light on Brain Injuries
A magical night filled with food, entertainment, live art, auctions and more Saturday, Nov. 23. All for a great cause. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation 501©(3), which supports people who have suffered brain or other neurological injuries, as well as their family, friends and caregivers. The Brain Injury Recovery Foundation hopes to kickstart advocacy and grant programs, in addition to building DEFY Neuro Rehab, an Activity-Based Neuro Rehabilitation Therapy Center in Tulsa. cainsballroom.com
Williams Route 66 Marathon & Half Marathon
The Williams Route 66 Marathon & Half Marathon is more than just a competitive run. This two-day event Saturday and Sunday Nov. 23-24 features a health, fitness and sustainability expo in downtown Tulsa. route66marathon.com
Boare’s Heade Feaste
Spend an amazing evening with King James and Queen Elizabeth at the Boare’s Heade Feaste inside The Castle of Muskogee, 400 W. Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee on Saturday, Nov. 23. Feast upon a magnificent four-course meal of the finest foods prepared by the king’s chef de cuisine while enjoying entertainment by minstrels, dancers and a host of other performers. okcastle.com
Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, veterans of the television series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” will bring their Scared Scriptless Tour to the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center, Sunday, Nov. 24. coxcentertulsa.com