Lettuce
Funk band Lettuce will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Cain’s Ballroom. The group’s latest album, “Elevate,” is nominated for the Grammy Award for best contemporary instrumental album. Tickets start at $20 and are available at cainsballroom.com.
Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group, the silent, cerulean-headed trio famed for its inventive ways of producing music and theater using the most unlikely of objects, will return to Tulsa as part of its “Speechless” tour. It will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Tulsa PAC. Tickets start at $25 and are available at tulsapac.com.
Bret Michaels
Bret Michaels will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Michaels first stepped into the spotlight as the frontman of Poison. The band sold more than 40 million records and produced hits like “Something To Believe In,” “Nothin’ But A Good Time” and “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.” Michaels also branched out into a solo career. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $45 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK.
‘The Music Man’
Theatre Tulsa will present “The Music Man” at the Tulsa PAC. Meredith Willson’s musical, which won six Tony Awards, is about a confidence man going by the moniker of “Professor” Harold Hill, whose favored scam is to get a town to invest in buying all the sheet music, instruments and uniforms necessary to outfit a marching band made up of the town’s youngsters — and then scamper with the proceeds. It has been a staple of American musical theater since it debuted on Broadway in 1957, and was turned into an Academy Award-winning film in 1962. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $29-$46 and are available by calling 918-596-7111 or at tulsapac.com.
Mike Epps
Comedian and actor Mike Epps will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at River Spirit Casino Resort. Epps is known for his roles in “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.” He also appears in the “Hangover” films, “Girls Trip” and more. Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $30 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
T.I.
Rapper T.I. will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center. His hits include “Whatever You Like” and “Live Your Life.” For tickets and more information, visit osagecasino.com.
Tulsa Oilers
The Tulsa Oilers will take to the ice for home games at the BOK Center. Tulsa will host Kalamazoo at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25, and Idaho at 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. For tickets and more information, visit tulsaoilers.com.
