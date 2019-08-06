Professional Bull Riders
The Professional Bull Riders will kick off the second half of the season in Tulsa. This weekend, the top bull riders in the world will be competing in the “Oil Capital of the World” for the 15th consecutive year when the BOK Center hosts the Express Ranches Classic. The action starts at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Tickets start at $15 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Tulsa Drillers
The Tulsa Drillers will wrap up a home stand at ONEOK Field this week. Tulsa will host Springfield at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. For tickets and more information, visit tulsadrillers.com.
Dude Perfect
Dude Perfect, an entertainment group that has accumulated more than 40 million YouTube subscribers, will bring its live tour to the BOK Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. The five friends from Frisco, Texas, will be giving fans a look into the world of Dude Perfect. Tickets start at $28 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Pow Wow of Champions
The Intertribal Indian Club of Tulsa (IICOT) will host its annual Pow Wow of Champions this weekend at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University, 7777 S. Lewis Ave. The Mabee Center will come alive with dance, drum music and song as members of tribal nations throughout the country gather together to honor, strengthen and share traditions with one another and the public. More than 300 dancers dressed in full Native American dance clothes will participate throughout the weekend in ceremonies and dances, including Grand Entries, intertribal dances and dance competitions. The event will also feature a large arts and crafts mart and traditional foods, such as fry bread, corn soup and Indian tacos. Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11. Daily admission is $8 per person, and a weekend wrist band is $15. Admission is free for children 5 years and younger. For more, visit iicot.org.
Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly In
The annual Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly In will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Watch more than 125 small aircraft fly in and land on the 2,000-foot grass airstrip on the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, 9501 E. 380 Road, just east of Oologah. Bring lawn chairs, talk to the pilots and see their planes up close. The event will also feature food trucks, inflatables, face painting and more. Admission is free. For more information, visit willrogers.com.
Ken Jeong
Actor, comedian and scene-stealer Ken Jeong will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Jeong vaulted to fame in “The Hangover” and is well known for his role on the TV series “Community.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $30 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Joan Osborne
Joan Osborne will take the stage at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Cain’s Ballroom to perform a set from her latest album, “Songs of Bob Dylan,” a tribute to the influential songwriter. Presented by the Woody Guthrie Center, the show will raise money for the center’s education programs. Tickets are $30 in advance and $33 the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased at the Cain’s box office or at cainsballroom.com.
‘Mamma Mia!’
Theatre Tulsa opens its 97th season with the sunny, funny and heartwarming musical based on Swedish pop band ABBA’s famous ’70s songs, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “SOS.” On the eve of her wedding, a young woman searches for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. Performances this weekend are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9-10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Tulsa PAC, 100 E. Second St. Tickets start at $29 and are available at tulsapac.com.
The Wiggles
The popular Australian group of entertainers for youngsters will bring its first major tour in years to the Tulsa PAC for a performance at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. The show will feature the core group of Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony, along with Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and a new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn. Tickets start at $40 and are available at tulsapac.com.
Joy Harjo
Joy Harjo, who earlier this year was announced as the next U.S. Poet Laureate, will mark the release of her latest book of poetry, “An American Sunrise,” with a special event at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, 5 S. Boston Ave. Harjo will give readings from her new book, as well as her previous work, and will take part in a musical performance.
“A Celebration of Joy Harjo,” which is jointly sponsored by Booksmart Tulsa, Magic City Books, Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and Tulsa Artist Fellowship, is free and open to the public.
‘Oh, Tulsa!’
Every two years, Living Arts of Tulsa requests local artists to share their unique visions of their hometown, which becomes the exhibit “Oh, Tulsa!” The 2019 edition of the show will open to the public at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Living Arts, 307 E. M.B. Brady St. The juror for the exhibit is Tulsa-born artist and curator Julie Niemi, who will give a talk about the exhibit as part of the opening night ceremonies. The exhibit will remain on display through Aug. 28. For more information, call 918-585-1234, or visit livingarts.org.
‘The Wizard of Oz’
In 1987, the Royal Shakespeare Company adapted the classic film “The Wizard of Oz” to the stage. This version by John Kane is considered the most faithful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s all-American fable, and the Broken Arrow Community Playhouse will be presenting its production of this show to open its 2019-2020 season. The production features all the familiar songs from the film, as it tells the story of Dorothy Gale, who is swept out of Kansas by a tornado, to land in a magical world ruled by the mighty and mysterious Wizard. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10, and Aug. 16-17; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, and Aug. 18 at the Broken Arrow Community Playhouse, 1800 S. Main St., Broken Arrow. Tickets are $22-$25 and are available by calling 918-258-0077, or at bacptheatre.com.