Carrie Underwood

Oklahoma country superstar Carrie Underwood will return home to perform at the BOK Center Thursday, Oct. 24. Since winning “American Idol” in 2005, the Checotah native has become one of the most successful artists in any genre. bokcenter.com

Dane Cook

Comedian and actor Dane Cook will bring his nationwide stand-up tour Tell It Like It Is to the River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway, Thursday, Oct. 24. riverspirittulsa.com

Cherokee Heritage Days

Celebrate Cherokee culture and heritage through activities, demonstrations, music and more at Har-Ber Village Museum at 4404 W. 20th St. in Grove during Cherokee Heritage Days Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26. Enjoy the ancient game of marbles, Cherokee gospel singers and flutists, Indian tacos, basket weaving and more. cherokeeheritage.org

Tulsa Run

Athletes and health enthusiasts have been gathering in downtown Tulsa the last weekend in October since 1978 for fun and competitive runs during the Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run.

A finish-line festival will deliver plenty of fun before and after the race Saturday, Oct. 26, and post-race events include live music, food and drinks.tulsasports.org/tulsarun

Tool

Grammy award-winning rock band Tool is coming to the BOK Center Tuesday, Oct. 29, on the heels of its first album in 13 years. “Fear Inoculum” is Tool’s fifth studio album and first since 2006’s “10,000 Days.” bokcenter.com

Goo Goo Dolls

Goo Goo Dolls will perform at Tulsa’s Brady Theater, 105 W. M.B. Brady St. Tuesday, Oct. 29. The Grammy-nominated group vaulted to prominence in the 1990s with songs like “Name,” “Iris” and “Slide.” bradytheater.com

Will Rogers Days

To mark the 140th birthday of the Oklahoma native humorist and writer, a wide variety of events are planned in and around Claremore from Oct. 30-Nov. 4.

Several events will be at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum and Birthplace Ranch, including the annual Native American Festival at Rogers State University, parade and Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival. willrogers.com

