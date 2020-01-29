Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show
The 2020 Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show continues through Sunday, Feb. 2, inside the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. The event is celebrating 64 years of the latest releases in boating, RV-ing and water sports. General admission is $10. Kids 12 and younger are free. To purchase tickets or see a list of vendors, visit tulsaboatshow.com or follow the show on Facebook and Twitter (@TulsaBoatShow) and use the hashtag #TulsaBoatShow.
Chaka Khan
Singer-songwriter Chaka Khan will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at River Spirit Casino Resort. Known as the Queen of Funk, she has won 10 Grammy Awards and sold 70 million records worldwide. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $50 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Harry Potter in Concert
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will perform “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. It is the latest in a series of presentations by CineConcerts, which feature popular and classic films shown on a large screen, with an orchestra performing the film’s soundtrack live. “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” is the third film in the “Harry Potter” series and the last in the series to have a score composed by John Williams. Tickets are $45-$125 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or at tulsapac.com.
Daedalus Quartet
The Daedalus Quartet returns to Tulsa for the first time in 13 years to present a weekend full of concerts under the auspices of Chamber Music Tulsa. In the course of its 20-year career, the Daedalus Quartet has developed a distinctive voice as champions of American music. In concerts, the quartet thoughtfully pairs new compositions with familiar works to create new understanding and appreciation of both. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at ahha Tulsa, 101 E. Archer St.; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $35 for Friday and $25 for Sunday. They are available by calling 918-587-3802, or online at chambermusictulsa.org.
Mark Nizer
Award-winning comedian and juggler Mark Nizer brings two unique shows, geared especially for young audiences, to the Tulsa PAC. Nizer has won the International Juggling Championships and has been known to perform such feats as juggling five ping-pong balls without using his hands, send lasers spinning at 1,000 rpm and keeping a collection of extremely hazardous objects — a bowling ball, a lit propane torch and a running chain saw — in the air. Nizer will present his “Scienceplosion” show in the mornings as part of the Tulsa PAC Trust’s Young at Art series and will take audiences into a new dimension with his “4D” show as part of the Trust’s Imagination Series. “Scienceplosion” is at 11:30 a.m. Thursday-Friday, Jan. 30-31; and “4D” is at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $5-$10 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or at tulsapac.com.
Voctave
The 11-member a cappella group Voctave got its collective start as performers for Walt Disney World Entertainment, but since its formation in 2015, the group has performed a wide array of vocal music, from show tunes to classical chorales, praise music to barbershop singing. The group brings its “The Corner of Broadway and Main” show, which will feature classic songs from the Great White Way, as well as Disney classics, to the Broken Arrow PAC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Tickets are $30-$70 and are available by calling 918-259-5778, or online at brokenarrowpac.com.
Eli Young Band
Country group Eli Young Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at River Spirit Casino Resort. The band’s hits include “Crazy Girl” and “Even if it Breaks Your Heart.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $30 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert will make a tour stop Friday, Feb. 7, at Tulsa’s BOK Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Her Wildcard Tour is named for a new studio album released in November. The country star’s hits include “Kerosene,” “The House That Built Me” and “Bring Me Down.” Tickets start at $38.75 and are available at bokcenter.com.
2 Friends & Junk
Shop vintage and handmade items, antiques and more during the 2 Friends & Junk event at Expo Square. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Admission is $8 for adults; children 12 and younger admitted free. For more, go online to twofriendsandjunk.com.
Celine Dion
Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour, her first U.S. tour in 10 years, will bring her to Tulsa’s BOK Center on Wednesday, Feb. 5. The global superstar is known for such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “The Power of Love” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” Tickets start at $49.50 and are available at bokcenter.com.
