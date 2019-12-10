Hard Rock Country Gold Series
Country music’s Gary Allan and Diamond Rio will perform this week at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa as part of its Country Gold Series. Allan, whose hits include “Man to Man,” “Tough Little Boys,” “Nothing On But the Radio” and “Watching Airplanes,” will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Country band Diamond Rio will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Diamond Rio released its first single (“Meet In The Middle”) in 1991 and the song went to No. 1. With songs like “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess” and “In A Week Or Two,” the band has accumulated 10 studio albums, three certified platinum albums, five gold albums and 22 top-10 singles. Tickets to the 21-and-older shows are available online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Tulsa Christmas Parade
The 93rd annual Tulsa Christmas Parade is set to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The starting line is at Seventh Street and Boston Avenue. A block party will be held from 2-4 p.m. at H.A. Chapman Green Park at Sixth and Main streets. The parade’s overall theme this year is “Rocking Around Tulsa Town.” For more, go online to tulsachristmasparade.org.
‘Christmas in Tulsa’
Tulsa vocalist-actor Samuel Briggs will perform with the Signature Symphony as part of its “Christmas in Tulsa” holiday concerts. Briggs, whose credits include playing Curly in Theatre Tulsa’s “Oklahoma!” and Georges Seurat in “Sunday in the Park with George” for American Theatre Company, earlier this year won the Signature Symphony’s second annual “Tulsa Sings!” competition with his performance of “Something’s Coming” from the musical “West Side Story.” The concert will also feature the Signature Chorale in an evening of classic and contemporary holiday music. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St. Tickets are $40-$80 and are available by calling 918-595-7777 or at signaturesymphony.org.
‘The Nutcracker’
This season marks 50 years of the Tulsa Ballet presenting the full-length version of this holiday classic. But Tulsa Ballet is already beginning to create an entirely new production of “The Nutcracker” for 2021. So this is the penultimate season for this unique production, which is set in 1920s Paris, and centers around a young girl who, after an eventful Christmas party, dreams of a magical world of romance and glamour. The production features the full company of Tulsa Ballet, as well as members of Tulsa Ballet II, and more than 100 children in a variety of roles. Performances this week are set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 14-15, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $30-$108 and are available by calling 918-749-6006, or online at tulsaballet.org.
‘A Christmas Carol’
American Theatre Company debuted its original musical version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” 42 years ago, and this adaptation by Richard Averill and Bob Odle immediately became a Tulsa holiday tradition. Odle’s book adheres closely to Dickens’ original story of the money-lender Ebenezer Scrooge, whose miserly misogyny undergoes a transformation as he is visited by a trio of spirits that show him visions of Christmases past, present and yet to come. And Averill’s tuneful songs are the sort of melodies that linger in the mind far beyond the holiday season. Karl Krause returns to embody Ebenezer Scrooge, a role he’s played for more than 30 years. Performances this week are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 12-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $33 and are available by calling 918-596-7111 or at tulsapac.com.
Bixby Christmas Parade
Celebrate Christmas with a full range of activities in downtown Bixby at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, from posing for photos with Santa at the Community Center, making crafts at the library, taking in the Festival of Trees at the Bixby Historical Society, then watching the annual Bixby Christmas parade. For more, visit bixbychamber.com.
2 Hip Chicks Roadshow
The 2 Hip Chicks Roadshow will bring dozens of vendors and one-of-a-kind items to Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The traveling vendor show will feature vintage and shabby-chic items, clothing, home decor, party items and more. Admission is $6; children younger than 12 admitted free. For more information, visit exposquare.com.
Christmas at Mother Road Market
Friday Night Holiday Maker Markets: From 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13 and 20, Mother Road Market will hold holiday art and maker shows on the covered back patio. Each market evening will feature a new rotation of six local artists of all disciplines.
Santa Saturdays: From 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 and 21, Santa will be available for free photos and holiday wish discussions.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, Tulsa World staff members will be at the market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., selling the “Tulsa World Cookies” cookbook during a Gingerbread House Decorating Competition.
Cookie Decorating Workshops with Santa: From 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, enjoy cookie decorating magic with Santa in the Demonstration Kitchen. Tickets are $10, and all profits benefit The Little Light House. Each attendee will decorate and enjoy a sugar cookie with Santa, along with an opportunity to take a photo with him and share holiday wishes. For more, visit motherroadmarket.com.
Arvest Winterfest
Through Jan. 5, downtown Tulsa is transformed into a festive wonderland during Winterfest, now in its 12th year and recently named by People magazine as the state’s top holiday destination. Enjoy skating over a 9,000-square-foot outdoor ice rink — larger than the famous one in New York City’s Rockefeller Center — admire what is billed as the state’s tallest Christmas tree adorned with about 150,000 lights, take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, listen to live entertainment or take the Winterfest Express train that will be chugging around the festival site Saturdays. Admission is free. Skate rental is $12 and $8 for children 3 and younger. For more, visit tulsawinterfest.com.