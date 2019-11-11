Old Dominion
Acclaimed country band Old Dominion will bring its Make It Sweet Tour to the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave, Thursday, Nov. 14. The Tulsa show will include guests Scotty McCreery and Ryan Hurd. bokcenter.com
First Draft
Tulsa Press Club’s 15th annual First Draft craft beer tasting is moving to a new location at John L. Rucker Warehouse, 1227 S. Detroit Ave. on Nov. 15. Enjoy local craft beers inside a covered, warm venue. firstdrafttulsa.com
Vintage Tulsa Show
Browse more than 55,000 square feet of authentic antique treasures during the Vintage Tulsa Show at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., Friday through Sunday, Nov. 15-17. More than 130 dealers from across the country will be selling antiques, collectibles and more. vintagetulsashow.com
Jim Gaffigan
Jim Gaffigan, a Grammy-nominated comedian, actor and New York Times best-selling author, will perform Saturday, Nov. 16 at the River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway. Gaffigan is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which revolves largely around fatherhood (he’s a father of five), observations on life and food. riverspirittulsa.com
Chuck D Woody Guthrie Prize
Rapper, author, and producer Chuck D will appear Nov. 16 at Cain’s Ballroom to receive the 2019 Woody Guthrie Prize. Tickets are $50 for seated general admission or $150 for VIP section tickets, including a reception at the Woody Guthrie Center before the program.
Proceeds from the Woody Guthrie Prize help support the Woody Guthrie Center’s mission to bring Woody’s message of diversity, equality and social justice to everyone and inspire creativity in the next generation. Tickets available at my.woodyguthriecenter.org.
Oklahoma Bridal & Wedding Expo
Find everything you need to plan your perfect day at the Oklahoma Bridal & Wedding Expo at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., on Sunday, Nov. 17. bridalshowsok-es.com