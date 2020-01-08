Rick Springfield
Australian rocker Rick Springfield, who was responsible for some of the finest power pop of the 1980s, is returning to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa for a concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. Springfield has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody” and “Human Touch.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $29.50 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Frank Caliendo
Comedian, actor and impressionist Frank Caliendo is returning to Tulsa to perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Caliendo is known for his impressions of Donald Trump, Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Robin Williams, Robert DeNiro, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, John Madden, Charles Barkley, Dr. Phil, Jay Leno and David Letterman. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $35 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
‘The Music Man’
Theatre Tulsa will present “The Music Man” at the Tulsa PAC. Meredith Willson’s musical, which won six Tony Awards, is about a confidence man going by the moniker of “Professor” Harold Hill, whose favored scam is to get a town to invest in buying all the sheet music, instruments and uniforms necessary to outfit a marching band made up of the town’s youngsters — and then scamper with the proceeds. It has been a staple of American musical theater since it debuted on Broadway in 1957, and was turned into an Academy Award-winning film in 1962. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 10-11, and Jan. 17-18; 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, and Jan. 19 and 26; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $29-$46 and are available by calling 918-596-7111 or at tulsapac.com.
Tulsa Oilers
The Tulsa Oilers will take to the ice for home games this week at the BOK Center. Tulsa will host Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10; Utah at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11; and Wichita at 7:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. For tickets and more information, go online to tulsaoilers.com.
Cirque du Soleil Axel
Cirque du Soleil’s new ice spectacle will spin you into the vibrant world of Axel. The new production, which features skating, acrobatics on ice, visual effects and live music, is coming to Tulsa’s BOK Center for six performances Jan. 16-19. A news release describing the show said Axel, a young graphic artist and musician, dives into his hand-drawn universe as he falls in love with the captivating Lei. Together, they jet off on a fast-moving quest to retrieve the stolen light from the supervillain Vï. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 16-17, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Tickets start at $31 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Featured video