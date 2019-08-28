‘Hamilton’
Presented by Celebrity Attractions, “Hamilton” continues at the Tulsa PAC. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a show that combines musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century. Performances this week are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 28-29; 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $95-$365 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or at tulsapac.com. The production is hosting a special lottery that will offer 40 seats per performance for $10. For information on the lottery, go to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
Backstreet Boys
American vocal group Backstreet Boys will bring its world tour to the BOK Center to promote its latest album, “DNA.” Doors open at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. The band’s hits include “I Want It That Way” and “The One.” Tickets start at $26 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Rob Thomas
Grammy winner Rob Thomas, who is touring in support of a new album, “Chip Tooth Smile,” will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Brady Theater. Thomas is best known as the lead singer of Matchbox Twenty. Tickets start at $40.50 and are available at bradytheater.com.
Cherokee National Holiday
The 67th annual Cherokee National Holiday is set Friday-Sunday, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, at the Cherokee Heritage Center in Tahlequah. More than 80 craftsmen and artisans, including several Cherokee National Treasures and United Keetoowah Band Master Craftsmen, will take part in the arts and crafts fair. Guests can explore the Trail of Tears exhibit inside the museum, as well as the recently opened Cherokee Homecoming Art Show and Sale, while special cultural activities for youngsters will be offered at the Adams Corner Rural Village. The heritage center will host a Native Games tournament for Cherokee Marbles at 9 a.m. and a blowgun contest at noon. Admission to the center is free during the holiday, and tours of Diligwa, the re-creation of a Cherokee village circa 1700, are $5 per person. For more, visit cherokee.org.
Dusk ‘til Dawn Blues Festival
Enjoy three days and nights of Oklahoma, regional and national blues from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday-Sunday, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, during the Dusk ’til Dawn Blues Festival at the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame, 422978 John Hope Franklin Blvd., Rentiesville. Workshops, music activities and a kids village will all be available. Head to this event to experience the birthplace of Oklahoma blues legend DC Minner and celebrate Oklahoma’s unique blues heritage. Admission is $18 per day. For more, visit dcminnerblues.com.
Blue Whale Comedy Festival
The annual Blue Whale Comedy Festival brings a weekend of laughs to downtown Tulsa, featuring stand-up comedians, improv troupes, live podcasts, music and workshops. Michelle Wolf and Nicole Byer will headline this year’s festival, set Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30-31, at various venues in the Tulsa Arts District. For tickets and a full schedule, go online to bluewhalecomedyfestival.com.
‘Mamma Mia!’
Theatre Tulsa continues its production of “Mamma Mia!”, the sunny, funny and heartwarming musical based on Swedish pop band ABBA’s famous ’70s songs, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “SOS.” On the eve of her wedding, a young woman searches for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 30-31, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets start at $29 and are available at tulsapac.com.
PostOak Wine & Jazz Festival
The PostOak Wine & Jazz Festival is set from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at PostOak Lodge & Retreat, 5323 W. 31st St. North. This event brings together local food vendors and wine makers for a satisfying taste of the area’s culinary scene. After sampling the food and drink, make sure to enjoy the sunset with some amazing live music. General admission is $20. For more, go online to postoaklodge.com.
Great Raft Race
The fifth annual Great Raft Race will launch Monday, Sept. 2. The race begins at 8 a.m. at Sand Springs Case Community Park and ends at the Finish Line Festival at River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave. The festival runs from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature food trucks, live local music, kids inflatables, a giant sand sculpture, a cardboard boat race, an obstacle course and more. Oklahoma breweries will be making their first appearance at the event this year. Registration to participate in the race closes Friday, Aug. 30. For more, visit tulsaraftrace.com.