‘Hamilton’
Presented by Celebrity Attractions, “Hamilton” continues through Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Tulsa PAC. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a show that combines musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century. The final performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 4-5; 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Tickets are $95-$365, available by calling 918-596-7111 or at tulsapac.com. A lottery will offer 40 seats per performance for $10. Go to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
Pepe Aguilar
Mexican-American singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. The Grammy winner has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $70 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Tulsa Symphony Orchestra
The Tulsa Arts District’s regular First Friday Art Crawl will take on a symphonic air as the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra presents its “Symphony in the Park” concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Guthrie Green. The free event will conclude with a fireworks display against the Tulsa skyline. For more, go online to tulsasymphony.org.
Tulsa 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
Gathering Place will host the Tulsa 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the sports courts. This inaugural event is a double-elimination tournament for the teams, but spectators can watch for free with a kids zone and other activities available. For more, visit gatheringplace.org.
Justin Furstenfeld
Justin Furstenfeld, lead singer of Blue October, will bring his An Open Book Tour to Cain’s Ballroom at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $32 the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased at the Cain’s box office, 423 N. Main St., or online at cainsballroom.com.
Restaurant Week
Get a taste of some of the best restaurants in the county and help make sure that Tulsa children in need do not go to bed hungry by taking part in the 2019 Restaurant Week, the annual celebration of local restaurants that supports the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma that will be held Sept. 6-15. This year’s event will begin with a kick-off event from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave. During this event, 10% of all sales from the merchants in Tulsa’s first food hall will go to the food bank. More than 50 area restaurants will be participating in Restaurant Week, offering special prix fixe menus for lunch, dinner and brunch with a portion of sales from these menus going to the food bank. Prices range from $15 for a two- to three-course lunch, $22 for a two- to three-course brunch and $20-$45 for a two- to four-course dinner. For a complete list of participating restaurants and menus, go to tulsapeople.com/restaurantweek.
Bluegrass & Chili Festival
The 40th annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival will bring two days of live music and chili to downtown Wagoner this weekend. The festival draws tens of thousands of visitors each year and will feature a car show, Kiddie Korral and more. Performers this year include Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, The Cleverlys, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Edgar Loudermilk and more. The popular Mid-America Regional Chili Cook-Off is set for Saturday, Sept. 7. Admission is free. For more, visit bluegrasschilifest.com.
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Rocker and four-time Grammy winner Pat Benatar will be joined by husband/guitarist Neil Giraldo at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Benatar’s body of work includes a string of platinum and multiplatinum albums from 1979 through 1985. She charted 15 singles during that span and was one of the most heavily played artists during the early years of MTV. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $35 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Cody Jinks
Rising country star Cody Jinks will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. In 2016, Jinks released his album, “I’m Not the Devil,” which hit No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. He followed with “Lifers,” which had a track (“Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin’”) that was named one of Wide Open Country’s 25 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2018. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $55 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com. A Saturday, Sept. 7, show is sold out.
Skillet & Sevendust
Christian rock group Skillet and rock band Sevendust will bring their Victorious War Tour to the Brady Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Tickets start at $32.50 and are available at bradytheater.com.
Just Between Friends
Just Between Friends returns this weekend to the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Shop deals on baby clothes and gear, toys, books and more at one of the country’s leading children’s and maternity consignment events. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, Sept. 9-13; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Admission is $10 on Sunday and free throughout the remainder of the sale. For more, visit tulsa.jbfsale.com.
Career Fair
The TulsaWorldJobs.com Career Fair is set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Expo Square. Get face-to-face interaction between candidates and employers. Multiple job opportunities will be available. For more, visit tulsacareerfair.com.