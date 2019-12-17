Arvest Winterfest
Through Jan. 5, downtown Tulsa is transformed into a festive wonderland during Winterfest, now in its 12th year and recently named by People magazine as the state’s top holiday destination. Enjoy skating over a 9,000-square-foot outdoor ice rink — larger than the famous one in New York City’s Rockefeller Center — admire what is billed as the state’s tallest Christmas tree adorned with about 150,000 lights, take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, listen to live entertainment or take the Winterfest Express train that will be chugging around the festival site Saturdays. Admission is free. Skate rental is $12 and $8 for children 3 and younger. For more, visit tulsawinterfest.com.
‘A Christmas Carol’
American Theatre Company debuted its original musical version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” 42 years ago, and this adaptation by Richard Averill and Bob Odle immediately became a Tulsa holiday tradition. Odle’s book adheres closely to Dickens’ original story of the money-lender Ebenezer Scrooge, whose miserly misogyny undergoes a transformation as he is visited by a trio of spirits that show him visions of Christmases past, present and yet to come. Karl Krause returns to embody Ebenezer Scrooge, a role he’s played for more than 30 years. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Dec. 17-21; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $33 and are available by calling 918-596-7111 or at tulsapac.com.
A Drag Queen Christmas
The stars of Logo TV’s RuPaul’s Drag Race will perform seasonal classics at A Drag Queen Christmas at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Brady Theater. Tickets to the all-ages show are $35-$150 and are available online at bradytheater.com.
Z 104.5 The Edge Christmas Concert
Angels & Airwaves and Phantogram will team up for Z 104.5 The Edge’s Christmas concert at Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Cain’s Ballroom. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $36-$51 and are available at cainsballroom.com.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Tulsa’s BOK Center as part of a new tour that revisits the multiplatinum group’s show (“Christmas Eve and Other Stories”) that started it all. Tickets are $40.50-$79.50 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Christmas at Mother Road Market
From 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Mother Road Market will hold its Friday Night Holiday Maker Market on the covered back patio. The evening will feature six local. From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21, Santa will be available for free photos and holiday wish discussions. For more, visit motherroadmarket.com.
Kristin Chenoweth & Sandi Patty Christmas
Broken Arrow’s Kristin Chenoweth will return to her namesake theater Friday, Dec. 20, in the Broken Arrow PAC for a special holiday concert with gospel music legend Sandi Patty, accompanied by the Signature Symphony. The show is sold out. For more, visit brokenarrowpac.com.
‘The Nutcracker’
This season marks 50 years of the Tulsa Ballet presenting the full-length version of this holiday classic. But Tulsa Ballet is already beginning to create an entirely new production of “The Nutcracker” for 2021. So this is the penultimate season for this unique production, which is set in 1920s Paris, and centers around a young girl who, after an eventful Christmas party, dreams of a magical world of romance and glamour. Performances are at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $30-$108 and are available by calling 918-749-6006, or online at tulsaballet.org.
Basketball Showdown Doubleheader
The BOK Center will host a Basketball Showdown Doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 21. The University of Tulsa will face Colorado State at 1:30 p.m. and Oklahoma State will play Minnesota at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$102 and are available at bokcenter.com.
ShalomFest Hannukkah Celebration
ShalomFest Hanukkah Celebration will be held at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Temple Israel, 2004 E. 22nd Place. The event is open to all and will include doughnuts and hot cocoa, songs and special treats for youngsters, and the lighting of the first candle of Hanukkah as the temple’s rabbis share the miraculous story of Hanukkah. For more, visit templetulsa.com.
Cirque Musica Holiday Wishes
Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes will bring a holiday story to life in a full theatrical cirque event at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the River Spirit Casino Resort. The world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica will perform popular holiday hits with a full symphony orchestra. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $50 and are available online at riverspirittulsa.com.