Just Between Friends
At the Just Between Friends semi-annual consignment sale, families can get everything for their children at prices they can afford. Bargains range from clothing and accessories to toys, baby equipment, game systems, electronics and books. The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, March 4-6; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Admission is free. For more, visit tulsa.jbfsale.com.
First Friday Art Crawl
The Tulsa Arts District will host its First Friday Art Crawl this week. During the monthly event that runs from 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 6, all of the galleries, studios and museums, as well as part-time galleries in various shops, will open their doors to the public. The established museums and galleries offer free admission, and many shops stay open late. For more, visit thetulsaartsdistrict.org.
‘Stomp’
The dance-percussion extravaganza returns, as performers turn everyday objects ranging from newspapers and brooms to trash can lids and kitchen sinks into remarkable musical instruments.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday, March 6; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7; 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $25-$70 and are available by calling 918-596-7111 or online at tulsapac.com.
Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys
Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys will perform at a Bob Wills birthday celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Cain’s Ballroom. Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys will perform under the direction of Jason Roberts. Cain’s Ballroom and Wills were partners in making the historic venue the Carnegie Hall of Western swing music. Tickets start at $28 and are available at cainsballroom.com.
Big 12 Wrestling Championship
See some of the best college wrestling around when Tulsa hosts the 2020 Big 12 Wrestling Championships on Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8. Tickets start at $49 and are available at bokcenter.com.
‘Madama Butterfly’
Tulsa Opera will bring its production of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” to a close with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Tulsa PAC. Maria Natale, in her company debut, stars as Cio-Cio San, a teenage girl living in Nagasaki, Japan, in 1904, who is lured into an arranged, temporary “marriage” to an American naval officer named B.F. Pinkerton. Tickets are $35-$135 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or at tulsapac.com.
Natureworks Art Show and Sale
More than 50 nationally acclaimed wildlife artists, including Tulsa artists Helen Howerton, Chris Mantle, Jan McKay, Caroline Mock, Josh Stout and Christopher Westfall, will take part in the 2020 Natureworks Art Show and Sale. This year’s featured artist is Sally Maxwell, whose unique way with the medium of Scratchboard combines super-realism with minimalism to create striking portraits of animals in the wild. Thirty percent of each art sale goes toward supporting the development and conservation of Oklahoma’s natural habitats, as well as the creatures who live in and depend upon those habitats. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 200 W. Albany St., Broken Arrow.
‘The Face of Emmett Till’
Theatre North will present “The Face of Emmett Till,” a dramatization of what has been called “the hate crime that changed America.” The murder of Emmett Till became a flash point in the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement, as Till’s mother spent decades trying to gain justice for her son. Rosa Parks, who spearheaded the boycott of Montgomery, Alabama, buses when she refused to give up her seat to a white passenger, cited Till’s murder as one of the reasons for her decision to resist segregation. Performances are at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $20 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or online at tulsapac.com.