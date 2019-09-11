Just Between Friends
Just Between Friends continues this week at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Shop deals on baby clothes and gear, toys, books and more at one of the country’s leading children’s and maternity consignment events. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Sept. 11-13, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Admission is free. For more, visit tulsa.jbfsale.com.
Restaurant Week
Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, Sept. 15, with more than 50 area restaurants taking part in the 13th annual event offering special prie-fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, as well as specialty drinks. A portion of the proceeds from these meals and libations will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma for its Food for Kids programming. Prices for the Restaurant Week specials are $15 for a two- to three-course lunch, $22 for two to three courses at brunch, and $20 to $45 for dinner, depending on the number of courses included. Signature cocktail prices vary by location. A full list of participating restaurants, along with complete menus, can be found at tulsapeople.com/restaurantweek.
Sebastian Maniscalco
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will kick off his You Bother Me Tour at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. In 2018, he became the inaugural winner of Billboard’s comedian of the year award. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $50 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Pint Night for Pollinators
Enjoy a pint while helping pollinators from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Gearhead Outfitters in Utica Square. The event will raise funds for Okies for Monarchs and will feature Cabin Boys beer, wildlife conversations, gear advice from the Gearhead Outfitters staff experts and 15% off any purchase. A $20 advance ticket includes two complimentary beers from Cabin Boys Brewery. Tickets are limited. To purchase, visit bit.ly/2m5t26b.
M.e.t. collection event
The Metropolitan Environmental Trust will host a residential smoke alarm and fire extinguisher collection event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at the midtown Lowe’s, 1525 S. Yale Ave. Drop off old smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, mercury thermostats and fluorescent “tube-style” bulbs for free to be properly recycled. Those who bring in their smoke alarm or mercury thermostat will receive a $5 Lowe’s gift card, while supplies last, courtesy of Covanta. For more information, call 918-584-0584.
MisFEST
KT Tunstall will headline this year’s MisFEST, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Guthrie Green. The 2019 lineup also includes Shoulda Been Blonde, Yardbone, Smoochie Wallus, Bambi, Tea Rush and Good Villains. The event will feature food trucks, live and interactive art installations, and vendors. Admission is free. For more, visit misfest.com.
Jeff Beck
Guitar hero and eight-time Grammy winner Jeff Beck will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Tulsa’s Brady Theater. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — once as a member of the Yardbirds and again as a solo artist. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available at bradytheater.com.
