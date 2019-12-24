Arvest Winterfest
Downtown Tulsa is transformed into a festive wonderland during Winterfest, now in its 12th year and recently named by People magazine as the state’s top holiday destination. Enjoy skating over a 9,000-square-foot outdoor ice rink — larger than the famous one in New York City’s Rockefeller Center — admire what is billed as the state’s tallest Christmas tree adorned with about 150,000 lights, take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, listen to live entertainment or take the Winterfest Express train that will be chugging around the festival site on Saturdays. The event continues through Jan. 5. Admission is free. Skate rental is $12. For more, visit tulsawinterfest.com.
Rhema Christmas Lights
This holiday tradition has grown into one of the state’s most spectacular Christmas displays, with more than 2 million lights strung around the Rhema campus synchronized to Christmas music. Visitors to Rhema Bible Church, 1025 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow, can drive through, walk around the park or view the displays from a horse-drawn carriage through Jan. 1. For more, visit rhemalights.org.
Philbrook Festival
Celebrate the holiday season at Philbrook as the museum comes alive with festive holiday music, décor and thousands of lights reflecting the spirit of the season, including three new synchronized light shows. Visitors enjoy self-guided group activities in the museum and gardens, a Lego Village, make-and-take activities, live music, a cash bar featuring hot cocoa and food items, Santa Claus in residence in the museum’s log cabin and Philbrook lit for the holiday season — creating the perfect photo backdrop for all. Tickets are $15, and capacity is limited. The festival ends Dec. 28. For more, visit philbrook.org.
Castle Christmas
Experience one of the world’s largest collections of holiday inflatables and Christmas lights through Dec. 31 during Castle Christmas at the Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee. Bring the whole family and hop on an old-fashioned, tractor-drawn hayride or snuggle with someone special on a horse-drawn carriage ride throughout the Christmas village. Make your own ornaments at Santa’s Village or purchase unique gifts at the market. For more, visit okcastle.org.
Gathering Place Winter Wonderland
Gathering Place transforms into a Winter Wonderland, spreading holiday cheer through Dec. 30 with special performances and carolers, festive food, holiday drinks, a train for kids and, of course, thousands of twinkling lights turning the five-acre Adventure Playground into a festive holiday village. For more, visit gatheringplace.org.
‘Miss Saigon’
Celebrity Attractions is presenting a new production of “Miss Saigon” at the Tulsa PAC. “Miss Saigon” is set during the final months of the Vietnam War, as the U.S. Armed Forces begin to evacuate the country. It’s during this fraught time that a young Vietnamese woman named Kim (Emily Bautista) meets Chris (Anthony Festa), a U.S. Marine. What was supposed to be a reluctant one-night stand becomes a romance. The original Broadway production won three Tony Awards, and ran for more than two years, becoming Broadway’s 13th longest running show. The current touring production is based on the 2014 West End revival, which had a limited run on Broadway in 2017. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 31-Jan. 2; 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $28-$94 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or at tulsapac.com.
Steve Miller Band
The Steve Miller Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the River Spirit Casino Resort. The Steve Miller Band released its first album in 1968 and was a mainstay on the music charts in the 1970s and 1980s. Hit singles include “The Joker,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Rock ‘n Me,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner,” “Jungle Love,” “Swingtown” and “Abracadabra.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $75-$85 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
John Fogerty
John Fogerty, whose voice you hear in classic Creedence Clearwater Revival songs, will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the River Spirit Casino Resort. His solo career took off in the 1980s with his chart-topping single “Centerfield” and other songs. Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $65-$75 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Ron White
Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White will perform a New Year’s Eve show at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at River Spirit. White, who first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, has long since established himself as a star in his own right. Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $85-$100 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Inside the casino there will be a New Year’s Eve Countdown to Cash, live music at Margaritaville VIP NYE Party and 5 O’Clock Somewhere NYE Party with Full Flava Kings performing.
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne, who is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, will perform at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Browne’s debut album was released in 1972 and included classic songs like “Doctor My Eyes,” “Rock Me on the Water” and “Song for Adam.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $69.50-$109.50 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
PAW Patrol Live!
PAW Patrol Live! is returning to BOK Center with “The Great Pirate Adventure,” an action-packed, music-filled live stage show. Five BOK Center performances are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 28-29, and 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30. Tickets start at $28 and are available at bokcenter.com.
New Year’s Eve events
Celebrate the new decade in style at one of Tulsa’s many events. There is something for everyone, from hotel parties and dinners to concerts and family activities. For a full list, visit tulsaworld.com.