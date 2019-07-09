Woody Guthrie Folk Festival
The Woody Guthrie Coalition will welcome Guthrie family members, veteran songwriters and festival favorites for the annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival in Okemah. The musical celebration of the folk singer’s birthday will feature Arlo Guthrie, Willie Watson, John Paul White, Jaimee Harris, Joel Rafael, Jamie Lin Wilson, John Fullbright, Count TuTu, Joe Purdy, Nina Gerber, David Amram, the Red Dirt Rangers, Ellis Paul, Randy Crouch and Jacob Tovar. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, July 10-13, and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Single-day tickets are $40 and three-day passes are $120. To purchase and for more information, go to woodyfest.com.
‘Why Not??’ Comedy Show
Russell Westbrook and Layups2Standup present the “Why Not??” Comedy Show at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Cain’s Ballroom. The comedy lineup will feature Demetrius “Juice” Deason, Ron Taylor, Velly Vel, Alexis Miranda, Lance Woods and Yasamin Bayatfar. Tickets start at $40 and are available online at cainsballroom.com.
1964: The Tribute
The premier — and longest lived — homage to the “lads from Liverpool,” 1964: The Tribute makes its annual return to Tulsa at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. 1964: The Tribute is unique among Beatles tribute acts in that, instead of trying to present the entire range of the band’s career, it focuses on the few years when John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr were a working, touring band. Tickets are $25-$50 and are available by calling 918-596-7111 and at tulsapac.com.
Circle Cinema Film Festival
The Circle Cinema Film Festival returns for its second year, just in time to blow out the candles on the historic theater’s 91st birthday. The festival kicks off Thursday, July 11, and will feature world premieres, an “Outsiders”-themed after-party, a Hanson virtual-reality experience and cake to be served Monday, July 15, the cinema’s opening date in 1928. Tickets to each event are $12, with the exception of the slumber-party event and those noted as free events. All-access passes are available for $175. Tickets for all events are on sale at circlecinema.org and at the box office, 10 S. Lewis Ave.
An Affair of the Heart
An Affair of the Heart, one of the largest arts and craft shows in the United States, is known for its variety of merchandise. Browse hundreds of retailers from across the nation selling one-of-a-kind items, from home decor and furniture to jewelry, gourmet foods and more. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 12-13, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. For more, visit heartoftulsa.com.
The Fray
American rock band The Fray will perform at the Osage Casino Skyline Event Center at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12. The group achieved national success with its debut single, “Over My Head (Cable Car),” and its second single, “How to Save a Life,” brought the band worldwide success. Tickets to the 18-and-older show start at $50 and are available at osagecasino.com.
Dodgebrawl Tournament
The eighth annual Dodgebrawl Tournament will return to the BOK Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13. The six vs. six tournament will feature teams competing for the charity/nonprofit of their choice. Each winning team’s selected charity/nonprofit will receive a financial donation on behalf of the tournament. Admission is free for spectators. For more, visit bokcenter.com.
Thunder from Down Under
Australian male revue Thunder from Down Under brings the perfect ladies night to River Spirit Casino Resort at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $20 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
The Head and the Heart
Indie-folk band The Head and the Heart will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Brady Theater. The group’s songs include “Rivers and Roads,” “Lost in My Mind” and “Ghosts.” Tickets start at $25 and are available at bradytheater.com.
Michael Buble
Singer Michael Buble will perform at 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Tulsa’s BOK Center, one of 10 summer tour stops. Bublé, who has completed five sold-out world tours, has won four Grammy Awards and has sold more than 60 million records over the course of his career. Tickets start at $68 and are available at bokcenter.com.