Lucas Oil Chili Bowl
The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals is an annual competition for Midget Sprint Car racing. Held each year for more than 30 years, these races attract more than 200 drivers from around the world. See cars zoom around the clay oval track and perform stunts through Saturday, Jan. 18, at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. For tickets and more information, visit chilibowl.com.
Chris Tucker
Actor and comedian Chris Tucker will bring his latest tour to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 17. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tucker is known for the “Rush Hour” film series with Jackie Chan after coming to prominence in his first starring role, the 1995 cult classic “Friday” with Ice Cube. He also had a scene-stealing supporting role in the sci-fi action flick “The Fifth Element.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $69.50 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Riverfield Rocks
The students of Riverfield Rocks will return to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Cain’s Ballroom. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets are available at cainsballroom.com or at the Cain’s box office, 423 N. Main St.
‘The Music Man’
Theatre Tulsa will present “The Music Man” at the Tulsa PAC. Meredith Willson’s musical, which won six Tony Awards, is about a confidence man going by the moniker of “Professor” Harold Hill, whose favored scam is to get a town to invest in buying all the sheet music, instruments and uniforms necessary to outfit a marching band made up of the town’s youngsters — and then scamper with the proceeds. It has been a staple of American musical theater since it debuted on Broadway in 1957, and was turned into an Academy Award-winning film in 1962. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 17-18; 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, and Jan. 26; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $29-$46 and are available by calling 918-596-7111 or at tulsapac.com.
Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group, the silent, cerulean-headed trio famed for its inventive ways of producing music and theater using the most unlikely of objects, will return to Tulsa as part of its “Speechless” tour. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 20-22, at the Tulsa PAC. Tickets start at $25 and are available at tulsapac.com.
‘The Color Purple’
Award-winning musical “The Color Purple” will come to the Broken Arrow PAC for one show only at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. The touring production is based on the 2013 revival of the musical by Marsha Norman, Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker. Tickets are $30-$70 and are available by calling 918-259-5778 and online at brokenarrowpac.com.
‘Peter and the Wolf’
Tulsa Ballet created “Peter and the Wolf” to serve as its primary production for educational outreach programs. But the company also offers special performances for the public, such as the two shows that will be offered in Broken Arrow. “Peter and the Wolf” was adapted by Dan McGeehan from the original “symphonic fairy tale for children” and choreographed by resident choreographer Ma Cong. Peter is an imaginative young boy who managed to save his village from a marauding wolf with the help of some animal friends. Performances are at 10 and 11:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Hardesty Center for Dance Education, 1901 W. New Orleans Ave., Broken Arrow. Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 918-749-6006, or at tulsaballet.org.
