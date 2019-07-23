Tulsa Roughnecks
The Tulsa Roughnecks will return this week for matches at ONEOK Field. Tulsa will host the L.A. Galaxy at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, and the Phoenix Rising at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27. For tickets, go online to roughnecksfc.com.
Summer Heat International Dance Festival
Three international companies specializing in dances fueled by jazz, hip-hop and contemporary movement will make up Choregus Productions’ Summer Heat International Dance Festival. This year’s performances feature M/motions, the company founded by acclaimed contemporary choreographer Manuel Vignoulle; Giordano Dance Chicago, which has been called “America’s original jazz dance company”; and FLY Dance Company, which combines street dance with classical ballet. M/motions will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25; Giordano Dance Chicago at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27; and FLY Dance at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $25-$45 and are available by calling 918-688-6112, or at choregus.org.
Ashley McBryde
Country singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde will perform at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Cain’s Ballroom. Her major label debut album, “Girl Going Nowhere,” was nominated for a Grammy for best country album. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Tickets are available at the Cain’s box office, 423 N. Main St., or cainsballroom.com.
REO Speedwagon
American rock band REO Speedwagon will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Formed in 1967, the group found commercial success in the 1980s with such hits as “Keep On Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $50 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Tulsa Powwow
The 67th annual Tulsa Powwow comes to the Cox Business Center this weekend. The Tulsa Powwow has been the signature event of the Tulsa Indian Club since 1952, when it began as a small, backyard gathering. Since then, it has grown into a nationally known Native American summer celebration featuring arts and crafts vendors and traditional food. The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 27, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center. For more, visit coxcentertulsa.com.
Sugarland
Grammy-winning and multiplatinum-selling duo Sugarland will make a stop at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Since the group’s inception in 2002, Sugarland has sold nearly 10 million albums domestically, achieving high-mark sales with platinum-certified “The Incredible Machine,” two-time platinum “Love on the Inside” and three-time platinum “Twice the Speed of Life” and “Enjoy the Ride.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $79.50 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Tulsa World Senior Living Expo
The annual Tulsa World Senior Living Expo will feature more than 100 exhibitors, free health screenings and seminars on a variety of topics, from health care plans and staying active to downsizing and planning for retirement. There will also be door prizes, Bingo and a ’50s-themed costume contest. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Convention Center, 200 W. Albany St., Broken Arrow. For more, visit seniorexpotulsa.com.