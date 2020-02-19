Styx
Styx, the first band in rock history to have four consecutive certified multimillion-selling albums, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Among the band’s most well-known singles are “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” “Babe,” “The Best of Times,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Renegade” and “Blue Collar Man.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $55 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Josh Turner
Country and gospel singer Josh Turner will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Tulsa Theater. His hits include “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “Would You Go With Me.” Tickets start at $39.50 and are available at tulsatheater.com.
DaBaby
DaBaby, selected best new hip-hop artist at the 2019 BET Awards, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Tulsa’s BOK Center. Born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, DaBaby is a two-time Grammy nominee and Interscope recording star. Tickets start at $52.50 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Tulsa Remodel & Landscape Show
The Tulsa Remodel & Landscape Show returns this weekend to Cox Business Convention Center. Hundreds of local experts will be on-hand to answer all your questions, from cabinetry and countertops to sunrooms, landscaping and more. The event runs from 2-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Admission is free. For more, go online to homeshowcenter.com.
#IMOMSOHARD
Comedy duo Kristen Hensley and Jen Smedley will bring the laughs Saturday, Feb. 22, to Tulsa Theater with #IMOMSOHARD Mom’s Night Out Round 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $23.38 and are available at tulsatheater.com.
Brantley Gilbert
Country artist Brantley Gilbert, who recently released his fifth studio album, “Fire & Brimstone,” will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Tulsa’s BOK Center. Tickets start at $42.75 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Oddities & Curiosities Expo
Billed as an event for lovers of the strange and unusual, the Oddities & Curiosities Expo will bring the weird to Expo Square this weekend. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Central Park Hall at Expo Square. Tickets are $11; children 12 and younger admitted free. VIP early access is $21 and gets ticketholders in an hour early. For more information, odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com.
‘Godspell’
Based on the Gospel of Matthew, Stephen Schwarz’s musical “Godspell” follows a group of modern-day young people brought together by a teacher in a Superman T-shirt who tells them parables to help them understand lessons about love, from loving God with all your heart to being able to love your enemies — until one of the number betrays him. The score includes the song “Day by Day,” which became a pop hit soon after the musical premiered in 1971. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 21-22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $15-$35 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or at tulsapac.com.
‘August: Osage County’
Tracy Letts’ Pulitizer Prize-winning play is an epic story of familial dysfunction, as members of an Oklahoma family gather in the wake of a tragedy and unpack years of secrets and lies. And, as with even the most charged of family get-togethers, “August: Osage County” has moments of genuine, if inky-black, humor. Theatre Tulsa’s production features Vivica Walkenbach as the family’s acid-tongued matriarch. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 21-22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $24-$39 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or at tulsapac.com.
Featured video