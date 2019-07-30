Sugarland
Grammy-winning and multiplatinum-selling duo Sugarland will make a stop at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Since the group’s inception in 2002, Sugarland has sold nearly 10 million albums domestically, achieving high-mark sales with platinum-certified “The Incredible Machine,” two-time platinum “Love on the Inside” and three-time platinum “Twice the Speed of Life” and “Enjoy the Ride.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $79.50 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Tulsa Drillers
The Tulsa Drillers will return for a seven-game home stand this week at ONEOK Field. Tulsa will host Northwest Arkansas at 7:05 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 1-4. The Drillers will then take on Springfield at 7:05 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 5-7. Stay for a post-game fireworks display Friday. For tickets and more information, go online to tulsadrillers.com.
Chicago
Chicago will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. One of the longest-running and most successful rock groups of all time, Chicago has sold more than 100 million records with such hits as “You’re the Inspiration,” “Make Me Smile” and “Will You Still Love Me?” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $76 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Michael Cavanaugh
Michael Cavanaugh comes to Tulsa with a program of music by two of popular music’s most prolific and popular piano men — Billy Joel and Elton John. He will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $29-$59 and are available by calling 918-596-7111 or at tulsapac.com.
First Friday Art Crawl
The Tulsa Arts District will host its First Friday Art Crawl this week. During the monthly event that runs from 6-9 p.m. Friday, all of the galleries, studios and museums, as well as part-time galleries in various shops, will open their doors to the public. The established museums and galleries offer free admission, and many shops stay open late. The Guthrie Green will also be filled with the third annual Art Market After Dark, showcasing more than 40 local artists, as well as live demonstrations by Jay Slack, Christy Wright, Audrey Wells and Case Morton from Clean Hands. Entertainment will include live music with guest DJ Scott Stulen, president and director of Philbrook Museum of Art. For more, visit thetulsaartsdistrict.org.
Tulsa World Senior Living Expo
The annual Tulsa World Senior Living Expo will feature more than 100 exhibitors, free health screenings and seminars on a variety of topics, from health care plans and staying active to downsizing and planning for retirement. There will also be door prizes, Bingo and a ’50s-themed costume contest. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Convention Center, 200 W. Albany St., Broken Arrow. For more, visit seniorexpotulsa.com.
38 Special
After more than four decades together, 38 Special continues to tour the world and will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Among 38 Special’s songs are “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong” and “Second Chance.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $38 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.