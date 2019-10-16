The Charlie Daniels Band

Charlie Daniels and his band will return to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, Thursday, Oct. 17. Daniels’ body of work spans from his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his award-winning Southern rock anthems and country hits. hardrockcasinotulsa.com

Godsmack with Halestorm

Godsmack will end its tour at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave., Friday, Oct. 18, with opening act Halestorm. bokcenter.com

‘We Will Rock You’

“We Will Rock You,” a musical based on the songs of Queen, tells the story of a globalized future without musical instruments Friday, Oct. 18, at River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway. riverspirittulsa.com

Tulsa Roughnecks

The Tulsa Roughnecks’ season continues through October, with the final home match set for Saturday, Oct. 19, at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave. roughnecksfc.com

Experience Hendrix

The Experience Hendrix Tour will bring a critically acclaimed concert experience to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa Saturday, Oct. 19. The tour offers fans an opportunity to see highly regarded music artists like Billy Cox and guitar wizard Joe Satriani. hardrockcasinotulsa.com

Tulsa in Harmony

Gathering Place will host Tulsa in Harmony, a night of gospel, from 6-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, on the QuikTrip Great Lawn. Tulsa in Harmony will bring together national recording artists and community gospel choirs, lending their voices in one accord to sing of their hopes, faith and aspirations for Tulsa. This free concert will feature Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Fred Hammond as the headlining act. gatheringplace.org

Tenacious D

The self-proclaimed greatest band in the world, Tenacious D, will visit Tulsa’s Brady Theater, 105 W. M.B. Brady St., Monday, Oct. 21, as part of the Post-Apocalypto tour. The band is made up of Jack Black and Kyle Gass. bradytheater.com

Wilco

Grammy award-winning band Wilco will perform a sold-out show at Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St., Tuesday, Oct. 22. The North American tour is Wilco’s first since 2017. cainsballroom.com

Carrie Underwood

Oklahoma country superstar Carrie Underwood will return home Thursday, Oct. 24, to perform at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave. Since winning “American Idol” in 2005, the Checotah native has become one of the most successful artists in any genre. bokcenter.com

