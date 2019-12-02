Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt will perform Thursday, Dec. 5 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, for the 2019 Country Gold Series. Tritt’s 1990 platinum debut, “Country Club,” contributed to the genre’s boom in the early 1990s and set him on a path to stardom. hardrockcasinotulsa.com
First Friday Art Crawl
The Tulsa Arts District hosts its monthly First Friday Art Crawl, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, with many of the venues in the neighborhood opening new shows to the public. At ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Arts Center, check out the interactive “King’s Mouth” exhibit, created by the Flaming Lips, along with a show of works by the local artists who make up the Creative Cabal. 108 Contemporary opens “State of Craft,” Living Arts of Tulsa has work by local artists for sale at its Holiday Bazaar, and Tulsa Artists’ Coalition Gallery features Karen St. Clair’s “Views of Tulsa.”
Cody Johnson & Friends
Country music artist Cody Johnson will perform Saturday, Dec. 7 at Tulsa’s BOK Center with Joe Diffie, The Steel Woods and Jesse Raub Jr. bokcenter.com
Broken Arrow’s Civitan parade in the Rose District
Broken Arrow’s picturesque Rose District on Main Street will be the site for this annual holiday event. Prizes will be awarded to the top three entrants in selected categories. rosedistrict.com
Bixby Christmas Parade
Celebrate Christmas with a full range of activities in downtown Bixby Dec. 13, from posing for photos with Santa at the Community Center, making crafts at the library, taking in the Festival of Trees at the Bixby Historical Society, then watching the annual Bixby Christmas parade. bixbychamber.com
2 Hip Chicks Roadshow
The 2 Hip Chicks Roadshow will bring dozens of vendors Dec. 14 and one-of-a-kind items to Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. The traveling vendor show will feature vintage and shabby-chic items, clothing, home decor, party items and more. exposquare.com
Mother Road Market Christmas events
Cookie Decorating Workshops with Santa: On Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from 7-8 p.m, enjoy cookie decorating magic with Santa in the Demonstration Kitchen. Tickets are $10, and all profits benefit The Little Light House. Each attendee will decorate and enjoy a sugar cookie with Santa, along with an opportunity to take a photo with him and share holiday wishes.
Friday Night Holiday Maker Markets: On Dec. 6, Dec. 13, and Dec. 20 from 6-9 p.m., Mother Road Market will hold weekly holiday art and maker shows on the covered back patio. Each market evening will feature a new rotation of six local artists of all disciplines.
Santa Saturdays: On Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 from 10 a.m.-noon, Santa will be walking around Mother Road Market, available for free photos and holiday wish discussions.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, Tulsa World staff members will be at the market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., selling the “Tulsa World Cookies” cookbook during a Gingerbread House Decorating Competition.