Aaron Lewis
Country artist Aaron Lewis is bringing his Acoustic Songs & Stories tour to the Tulsa Theater on Friday, Feb. 28. Doors open at 7 p.m. Best known as the frontman for Staind, Lewis’ solo country career includes the songs “Country Boy,” “Endless Summer” and “Grandaddy’s Gun.” Tickets start at $25 and are available at tulsatheater.com.
‘Trolls Live!’
Poppy, Branch and their troll friends will come to life on Tulsa’s BOK Center stage during the first “Trolls Live!” tour. Performances are at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29; and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Tickets start at $19 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Casey Donahew
Texas Red Dirt sensation Casey Donahew will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Over the past 17 years, Donahew has risen from a favorite on the local Texas music scene to a nationally touring act who consistently sells out venues all across the country. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $19.50 and are available online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Holland Hall Book Fair
The 60th annual Holland Hall Book Fair will feature thousands of gently used, quality adult and children’s books, toys, games, movies, music, educational resources and more. The final event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the primary school gym, Holland Hall School, 5666 E. 81st St. Admission is $1 (free to those 18 years and younger). For more, visit hollandhall.org.
Just Between Friends
At the Just Between Friends semi-annual consignment sale, families can get everything for their children at prices they can afford. Bargains range from clothing and accessories to toys, baby equipment, game systems, electronics and books. The sale runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, March 2-6; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Admission is $10 on Sunday and free every other day. Saturday is the half-price sale. For more, visit tulsa.jbfsale.com.
‘The Face of Emmett Till’
Theatre North will present “The Face of Emmett Till,” a dramatization of what has been called “the hate crime that changed America.” The murder of Emmett Till became a flash point in the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement, as Till’s mother spent decades trying to gain justice for her son. Rosa Parks, who spearheaded the boycott of Montgomery, Alabama, buses when she refused to give up her seat to a white passenger, cited Till’s murder as one of the reasons for her decision to resist segregation. Performances are at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and March 8; and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $20 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or online at tulsapac.com.
‘Deep Greenwood’
A new drama inspired by the events leading up to and following the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will have a one-night performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave. Tickets are $15-$40. “Deep Greenwood: The Hidden Truths of Black Wall Street” was written by Mia Walter and centers around two historic figures, O.W. Gurley and J.B. Stratford, who worked to establish a business district for African-Americans in Tulsa that grew into what became known as “Black Wall Street,” a reflection of its success. Walter’s play also shows the aftermath of the massacre and how Tulsa’s African-American community came together to rebuild the region.
