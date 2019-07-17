Tulsa Drillers
The Tulsa Drillers return for a home stand at ONEOK Field this week. Tulsa will host Frisco at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 17-18. The Drillers then face Midland at 7:05 p.m. Friday-Monday, July 19-22. Stay for post-game fireworks displays Friday and Saturday. For tickets and more information, visit tulsadrillers.com.
Let’s Talk: Mental Health — Adverse Childhood Experiences
The Tulsa World will host a special community forum to openly discuss adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in Oklahoma from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Great Hall in the University of Tulsa’s Student Union, 440 S. Gary Ave.
Panelists include TU President Dr. Gerard Clancy, childhood trauma expert Kristin Atchley and columnist Guerin Emig, who was part of a team of writers who presented a series on ACEs. Moderator is Wayne Greene, editorial pages editor for the Tulsa World.
The event is free and open to the public.
RSVPs are encouraged but not required by going to bit.ly/acesforum.
Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma
Green Country’s largest free home and garden expo runs Friday-Sunday, July 19-21, at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. With more than 400 booths and about 250 exhibitors, the event will spotlight the newest products and services for homes, gardens, landscape, furnishings and more. The expo runs from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to coxradiotulsa.com.
Tony Danza
Actor, comedian and singer Tony Danza will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. The award-winning actor is best known for his starring roles on “Taxi” and “Who’s the Boss?” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $25 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Robert Earl Keen
Singer, songwriter and entertainer Robert Earl Keen will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Cain’s Ballroom. Keen has recorded 19 albums. His work ranges from country to bluegrass to rock, and his songs have been recorded by artists such as George Strait, Lyle Lovett, Montgomery Gentry and The Dixie Chicks. Tickets are $30 in advance and $32 the day of the show and can be purchased at cainsballroom.com.
Shawn Mendes
In support of his self-titled third album, multiplatinum and chart-topping singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes will bring his tour to the BOK Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Mendes has achieved two No. 1 album debuts with “Handwritten” in 2015 and “Illuminate” in 2016, two platinum albums and seven consecutive platinum and multiplatinum singles. Tickets start at $26.50 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Cardi B
Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the BOK Center with special guests Kevin Gates and Saweetie. Her debut studio album, “Invasion of Privacy,” earned her a Grammy Award for best rap album, making her the only woman to win the award as a solo artist. Tickets start at $86.50 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Featured video
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new at liquor stores. Joe Hull IV with Modern Spirits takes us through some of the new summertime beers