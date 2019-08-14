Tulsa Drillers
The Tulsa Drillers are back with home games this week at ONEOK Field. Tulsa will host Springfield at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 14-15. The final home stand of the season will kick off next week with games against Amarillo at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 20-22, and Corpus Christi at 7:05 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 23-24, and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. For tickets and more information, go online to tulsadrillers.com.
‘Mamma Mia!’
Theatre Tulsa opens its 97th season with the sunny, funny and heartwarming musical based on Swedish pop band ABBA’s famous ’70s songs, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “SOS.” On the eve of her wedding, a young woman searches for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. Performances this week are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Tulsa PAC, 100 E. Second St. Tickets start at $29 and are available at tulsapac.com.
Nickelback
Nickelback will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. The Canadian rock band has sold more than 50 million units worldwide, and each of the group’s past seven albums has reached the top 10, including the No. 1 album “All the Right Reasons.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $100 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Terry Fator
Comedian, celebrity impressionist and ventriloquist Terry Fator is returning for a performance at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Fator will bring his collection of puppets to life and can impersonate more than 100 voices, singing everything from Nat King Cole and Elvis to Garth Brooks and Bruno Mars. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $59.50 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Spin Doctors
American rock band Spin Doctors will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center, 951 W. 36th St. North. The group is best known for its early ’90s hits “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong.” Tickets to the 18-and-older show start at $5 and are available at osagecasinos.com.
Vince Gill
Oklahoma country music superstar Vince Gill will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Famous for his songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring voice, Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $75 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
92.1 The Beat Back to School Bash
The hit group Why Don’t We will be joined by Ally Brooke and Bryce Vine at Tulsa’s BOK Center for the 92.1 The Beat Back to School Bash presented by Mountain Dew. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. The event will include a free outdoor concert by Jake Miller and additional local artists. Tickets start at $9.21 and are available at bokcenter.com.
‘Hamilton’
Celebrity Attractions will bring “Hamilton” to the Tulsa PAC for a three-week run starting Tuesday, Aug. 20. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a high-energy show that combines a melting pot of musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century. Tickets are available at tulsapac.com.
