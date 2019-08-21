Tulsa Drillers
The Tulsa Drillers are back at ONEOK Field for the final home stand of the season. Tulsa will host Amarillo at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 21-22. The Drillers then face Corpus Christi at 7:05 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 23-24, and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. For tickets and more information, go online to tulsadrillers.com.
Chris Isaak
Chris Isaak, known for his 1950s style and crooner sound, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. His hit songs include “Wicked Game” and “Somebody’s Crying.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $30 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot
Guitarist, vocalist and three-time Grammy winner Brian Setzer will bring his 2019 Rockabilly Riot summer tour to The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Doors open at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $49 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Mary J. Blige
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Her hits include “Be Without You,” “No More Drama” and “Rainy Dayz.” Blige was also nominated for an Academy Award for her role in “Mudbound,” as well as for best original song. Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $90 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
‘Mamma Mia!’
Theatre Tulsa opens its 97th season with the sunny, funny and heartwarming musical based on Swedish pop band ABBA’s famous ’70s songs, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “SOS.” On the eve of her wedding, a young woman searches for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Tulsa PAC, 100 E. Second St. Tickets start at $29 and are available at tulsapac.com.
Wild Brew
Wild Brew brings food from area restaurants and first-rate beers together, as well as live entertainment from local musicians. The annual event benefiting The Sutton Avian Research Center is set from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center. General admission is $65. VIP patrons receive early admission at 4 p.m. and exclusive access to the VIP lounge for $165. For more, visit wildbrew.org.
India Fest
The India Association of Greater Tulsa will host a day full of Indian culture at India Fest, set from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. Festivalgoers will be able to taste food from different regions of India, watch traditional dancing, listen to Indian music and see cultural art. Admission is free. For more, visit exposquare.com.
Maker Faire Tulsa
Fab Lab Tulsa will host the seventh annual Maker Faire Tulsa, celebrating technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability and more. The free event is set from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Central Park Hall at Expo Square. For more, visit exposquare.com.
Backstreet Boys
American vocal group Backstreet Boys will bring its world tour to the BOK Center to promote its latest album, “DNA.” Doors open at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. The band’s hits include “I Want It That Way” and “The One.” Tickets start at $26 and are available at bokcenter.com.
