Jeff Beck
Guitar hero and eight-time Grammy winner Jeff Beck will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Tulsa’s Brady Theater. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — once as a member of the Yardbirds and again as a solo artist. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available at bradytheater.com.
Buddy Guy
Buddy Guy is bringing his iconic catalog to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa Sept. 19. Guy, 82, is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and a seven-time Grammy winner and a major influence on many artists, including Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan. For tickets and more info go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com
Tulsa Greek Festival
The highlight of this event which runs from Sept. 19-22 is the food. Sample traditional Greek dishes including gyros, souvlaki, spanakopita, tiropita and more. Scrumptious bakery items will be offered such as baklava, finikia and loukoumades. Witness dancers of all ages in ethnic costume perform traditional dances throughout the festival atHoly Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1206 S. Guthrie Ave. htgoctulsa.org
Medicine Stone
Enjoy this Red Dirt music festival at the Diamondhead Resort in Tahlequah Sept. 19-21 with music from Jason Boland & the Stragglers, Turnpike Troubadours, Parker McCollum, John Fullbright and many others. medicinestoneok.com
Gabriel Iglesias
Comedian Gabirel Iglesias will perform at River Spirit Casino Resort Sept. 20. One of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, Iglesias has performed at sold-out concerts around the world. riverspirittulsa.com
JoJo Siwa
Nickelodeon star and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa is coming to the BOK Center Sept. 20. Siwa is a singer, dancer, entrepreneur and star on Nickelodeon’s Lip Sync Battle Shorties. For more information go to bokcenter.com
Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival
Stroll through landscape gardens and treat your taste buds to exquisite food pairings with local and national craft beers and exotic wines at Gathering Place Sept. 21. Glean useful culinary tips from master chefs and expert wine vintners. Enjoy food samplings from favorite local restaurants and serenades of string musicians and nonstop live entertainment. Tickets for tasting will be available for purchase. gatheringplace.org
Deep Purple
Deep Purple will bring its The Long Goodbye Tour to The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa Sept. 21. For tickets and more information go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com
Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers
The Dallas Stars will return to the BOK Center to take on the Florida Panthers for the second annual Tulsa Classic Sept. 21. For more information go to bokcenter.com
Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals
Grammy Award winner Ben Harper will perform with the Innocent Criminals at Cain’s Ballroom Sept. 25. For more information go to cainsballroom.com
Tulsa State Fair
The Tulsa State Fair entertains festivalgoers with a large array of carnival rides, midway games, attractions, free concerts, creative art displays and much more from Sept. 26 through Oct. 6. Find all of your favorite foods on a stick and take in a variety of agricultural exhibits, numerous kitchen demonstrations and vendor booths galore. For more information go to tulsastatefair.com
Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party
Join Mickey and his friends as Disney on Ice presents “Mickey’s Search Party” at Expo Square Sept. 26. Don’t miss favorites Moana, Miguel from “Coco,” Belle, Elsa and more in this family-friendly event. exposquare.com