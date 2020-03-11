Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show
The annual Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show will feature more than 500 exhibitors offering everything for home improvement projects. Watch season 7 “MasterChef” winner Shaun O’Neale and other local chefs showcase their favorite recipes, get organization help from certified Marie Kondo consultant Erin Mursch and get gardening advice from local expert Paul James. The event runs from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, March 12; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 13-14; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. Admission is $10 for adults; children younger than 12 are admitted free. For more, visit tulsahba.com.
Trevor Noah
Comedian Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $65 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
‘Napoleon Dynamite’
The Tulsa Theater, formerly Brady Theater, will host “Napoleon Dynamite: A conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14. The movie will be shown in its entirety and will be followed by a moderated discussion with Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Ramirez (Pedro) and Gries (Uncle Rico). Tickets start at $33.50 and are available at tulsatheater.com.
Harlem Globetrotters
The high-flying, mind-boggling skills of the Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Tulsa’s BOK Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The Harlem Globetrotters show off unmatched skills in ball handling, trick shots, dunks and humor. Tickets start at $14 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Willie Nelson & Family
Willie Nelson, one of the most recognized artists in country music, will perform a sold-out show at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. His albums “Shotgun Willie,” “Red Headed Stranger” and “Stardust” gained him critical and commercial success in the ’70s. For more, visit riverspirittulsa.com.
Easton Corbin
Country artist Easton Corbin will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Corbin’s body of work includes two No. 1 singles, six top-10 singles and awards/nominations that have landed him on some of the biggest stages, including Carrie Underwood’s 2016 “The Storyteller Tour.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $19.50 and are available online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
