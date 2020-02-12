‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live’
Based on the hit PBS series, “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live” brings the beloved characters to life on stage with new songs, magical moments and surprise guests. The performance is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Tulsa Theater, 105 W. Reconciliation Way. Tickets are $17.50-$72.50 and are available at tulsatheater.com.
Cain’s Ballroom
Cain’s Ballroom has a full lineup this week. Singer, songerwriter and actress Grace Potter will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Before embarking on a solo career, she formed Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. Indie-rock band Cold War Kids will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Alternative rock band Silversun Pickups, formed in 2000 in L.A., will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. Guitarist Eric Johnson will return to perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. For tickets and more information, visit cainsballroom.com.
Foreigner
Classic rock band Foreigner will return to Tulsa for a sold-out concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Foreigner’s body of work includes 10 multiplatinum albums and 16 top-30 hits, including “Hot Blooded,” “Double Vision,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Urgent,” “Cold as Ice” and “Jukebox Hero.” For more, visit riverspirittulsa.com.
William Shatner
William Shatner is coming to Tulsa for a screening of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Tulsa Theater. The screening will be followed by a Q-and-A with Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the original Trek series. Tickets start at $36.50 and are available at tulsatheater.com.
Styx
Styx, the first band in rock history to have four consecutive certified multimillion-selling albums, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Among the band’s most well-known singles are “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” “Babe,” “The Best of Times,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Renegade” and “Blue Collar Man.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $55 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Vintage Tulsa Show
The Vintage Tulsa Show will return this weekend to the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Browse antiques, vintage finds, collectibles, jewelry and more. The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids age 9-12 and free for ages 8 and younger. For more, heritageeventcompany.com.
Tulsa Oilers
The Tulsa Oilers will take to the ice for home games at the BOK Center. Tulsa will host Wichita at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and Kansas City at 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. For tickets and more information, visit tulsaoilers.com.
