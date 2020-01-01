‘Miss Saigon’
Celebrity Attractions is presenting a new production of “Miss Saigon” at the Tulsa PAC. “Miss Saigon” is set during the final months of the Vietnam War, as the U.S. armed forces begin to evacuate the country. It’s during this fraught time that a young Vietnamese woman named Kim (Emily Bautista) meets Chris (Anthony Festa), a U.S. Marine. What was supposed to be a reluctant one-night stand becomes a romance. The original Broadway production won three Tony Awards, and ran for more than two years, becoming Broadway’s 13th longest running show. The current touring production is based on the 2014 West End revival, which had a limited run on Broadway in 2017. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Jan. 1-2; 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $28-$94 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or at tulsapac.com.
Arvest Winterfest
Downtown Tulsa is transformed into a festive wonderland during Winterfest, now in its 12th year and recently named by People magazine as the state’s top holiday destination. Enjoy skating over a 9,000-square-foot outdoor ice rink — larger than the famous one in New York City’s Rockefeller Center — admire what is billed as the state’s tallest Christmas tree adorned with about 150,000 lights, take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, listen to live entertainment or take the Winterfest Express train that will be chugging around the festival site on Saturdays. The event continues through Sunday, Jan. 5. Admission is free. Skate rental is $12. For more, visit tulsawinterfest.com.
Rhema Christmas Lights
This holiday tradition has grown into one of the state’s most spectacular Christmas displays, with more than 2 million lights strung around the Rhema campus synchronized to Christmas music. Visitors to Rhema Bible Church, 1025 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow, can drive through, walk around the park or view the displays from a horse-drawn carriage through Wednesday, Jan. 1. For more, visit rhemalights.org.
Gathering Place Winter Wonderland
Gathering Place transforms into a Winter Wonderland, spreading holiday cheer through Wednesday, Jan. 1, with special performances and carolers, festive food, holiday drinks, a train for kids and, of course, thousands of twinkling lights turning the five-acre Adventure Playground into a festive holiday village. For more, visit gatheringplace.org.
Hangover Ball
Kick off the new year on the right note with Cody Canada, BJ Barham, William Clark Green, Mike McClure, Micky Braun, Jamie Lin Wilson, Kaitlin Butts, Gary Braun and Adam Hood performing at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Cain’s Ballroom. Tickets to the all-ages show start at $22 and are available at cainsballroom.com.
First Friday Art Crawl
The Tulsa Arts District will host its First Friday Art Crawl this week. During the monthly event that runs from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, all of the galleries, studios and museums, as well as part-time galleries in various shops, will open their doors to the public. The established museums and galleries offer free admission, and many shops stay open late. For more, visit thetulsaartsdistrict.org.
Tulsa Oilers
The Tulsa Oilers will take to the ice for home games at the BOK Center. Tulsa will host Idaho at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 3-4, and at 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. For tickets and more information, visit tulsaoilers.com.
Harry Potter New Year’s Bash
Downtown Tulsa’s Central Library will host its Harry Potter New Year’s Bash from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the library, 400 Civic Center. Take part in a live owl demonstration, find out your Hogwarts house, create magical crafts and much more. You’ll bring home your own Hogwarts acceptance letter, house tie and magic wand. The event will feature an enchanted photo booth, face painting, trivia and costume contests for adults, children and teens. There will also be a “restricted section” for adult-friendly crafts and activities. Registration is required at tulsalibrary.org.
