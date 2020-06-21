CLAREMORE — People are using cars to travel back in time.
It’s not “Back to the Future.”
It’s more like “American Graffiti.”
Dragging Main once was a cherished social activity for young people. You found some friends, pooled resources for gas money and cruised up and down city streets — radio up, windows down — in search of whatever adventure the night would bring.
In the age of social distancing, at least one Oklahoma town is getting back behind the wheel. A venture was launched in Claremore to encourage cruising on Friday nights in June.
“Just to get everybody out of the house,” Amy Gordon said. “You can social distance. Everybody can see their cars, and it’s nostalgic for the people of Claremore to be able to cruise main like they did when they were in high school. It brings back memory lane.”
If cruising proves popular all over again, the Friday night cruises possibly could carry over into future months, according to Gordon.
Claremore was a hot spot for dragging main (actually Will Rogers Boulevard) back in the day. In peak years, participants generated bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Claremore’s experiences were representative of a bigger picture, including a Tulsa-based picture that wound up on the big screen.
‘As cool as could be’
Young people from all over the USA embraced cruise culture in the second half of the 20th century. A post about the topic on a Tulsa-centric Facebook page generated nearly 200 remembrances about cruising on Brookside, Memorial, Admiral and other local routes.
Among those who commented was Jamie Oldaker, who, in a subsequent exchange of messages, recalled not just favorite Brookside hangouts (Weber’s Root Beer Stand, Pennington’s Drive In), but that bullies from Hale drove over to Der Wienerschnitzel to “beat up us long hair hippies.” The hippie thing worked out OK for Oldaker. A drummer, he has played or recorded with Eric Clapton, Bob Seger, Peter Frampton, the Bee Gees, Ace Frehley, Stephen Stills and the Tractors.
But, back to the era of cruising Brookside, Oldaker said, “It was as cool as could be back then. ... It was a time of growing up in a crazy world of new music, a changing of society and the Vietnam war — and chasing girls. I started my musical journey then. It was fun and will never be replicated in our lifetime. The best time of my life!”
Cruising Brookside made an impression on Jesse Vint, too. An actor, director and screenwriter who was born and raised in Tulsa, Vint wrote the screenplay for “Hometown U.S.A.” The 1979 film was inspired by his experiences in Tulsa in the late 1950s, when he and friends cruised Brookside and occasionally headed to a bridge for drag races.
“Rock and Roll was born in our time,” Vint said in an email to the Tulsa World. “Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis and on and on burst onto the scene during our time — and Marlon Brando along with James Dean helped define a cultural zeitgeist like no other. Disc jockey Frank Berry came on at 10 every Friday and Saturday night with the blues greats plus the new rock and roll artists. It was a time like no other in American history.”
Vint said he wrote “Hometown U.S.A.” with the intention of capturing these elements in the way they were captured in “The Last Picture Show” and “American Graffiti.” He said it could have been a great film, but his script “unfortunately” fell into the hands of Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro in “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
Vint said Baer “single-handedly destroyed any chances of it being successful by treating it as though all the characters were Jethro in ‘The Beverly Hillbillies.’ That’s his idea of comedy. He financed the film out of his pocket after searching for years for a script to direct. When the film failed he suddenly said that the problem was the script. I have despised him ever since.”
When Vint returned to Tulsa in September and donated to a local Alzheimer’s organization, he said he talked for hours and hours with fellow donors George Sharp and Lindsay Perkins about their days of cruising Brookside.
Two other cruising movies have Oklahoma ties. Tulsa’s Gailard Sartain played a police officer in 1980’s “Hollywood Knights,” noted for being the film debut of Tony Danza and Michelle Pfeiffer. Duncan-born Ron Howard starred in 1973’s “American Graffiti” and Norman-born Candy Clark received an Academy Award nomination for her work in the film. Director and co-writer George Lucas (still four years away from “Star Wars”) based “American Graffiti” on his cruising exploits in Modesto, California. In 1998, “American Graffiti” was named one of the top 100 movies of the past 100 years by the American Film Institute.
Youths in towns from coast to coast “lived” their versions of “American Graffiti.” Why did the dragging main phenomenon run out of gas?
Gary Cross, a Penn State history professor and author of “Machines of Youth: America’s Car Obsession,” cited factors in a 2018 story he wrote for The Atlantic. Among factors: Local authorities became less willing to allow teens to “play around” with cars. Cross wrote that, in the 1980s, politicians and local businesses demanded that police restrict and ultimately ban cruising because it interfered with people going about their daily errands and commutes. This proved to be the case in the 918 also.
Brookside was known as the “restless ribbon” because it attracted so much activity. Cruising (and hanging out in parking lots) was fun for the kids, but it became a source of aggravation for merchants. Said a 1965 Tulsa World story:
“On Friday and Saturday nights, teen-agers in automobiles collect on the ribbon (like) ants on a crust of bread at a picnic table. But unlike ants, whose objective is only food, the teen-agers seek something beyond hamburgers, French fries and soft drinks, they drive up and down the ribbon to meet their friends, show off their souped-up automobiles, impress their girlfriends and most of all be noticed. And they create problems by the score.”
Crackdowns occurred periodically with police saying they wanted to cut down on wrecks, heavy traffic, speeding, vandalism and litter problems.
“We’ve given the kids breaks in the past, been lenient with them,” patrol Sgt. Bob Chance told the Tulsa World in 1982. “But the terrible situation cannot take place out there anymore. It will not take place anymore.”
‘A little more cruising’
Mention “dragging main” to a young person today and they might wonder if you are speaking a foreign language. Why would you drive up and down the street when a mobile phone offers unlimited entertainment?
But if you experienced cruising the first time around like Verdigris’ Greg Broadbooks, you know what it’s all about.
On a recent cruise night — Friday, June 12 — a shopping center parking lot on Claremore’s cruise route was packed with vintage vehicles. Broadbooks, 51, brought his 1968 VW Bug. His father, Mike, brought his 1964 Pontiac Tempest.
Broadbooks lived in Broken Arrow during his teen years, but he made weekend trips to Claremore in the 1980s because of the town’s cruising activity. Probably, you heard Led Zeppelin, Ratt and Dokken coming from his tape player.
“In the winter time, we would roll the windows down and crank the heater all the way up and cruise,” he said.
The goal was “just seeing everybody,” Broadbooks said. He and his teen friends looked for girls and opportunities to do a little racing outside of town.
Broadbooks said it was fun to cruise Claremore again. “I was expecting a little more cruising and a little less parking, but there were still a lot of people there and it felt really cool.”
Gordon is the operations manager at the Melton Sales auto dealership in Claremore, which stages a “cars and coffee” event for car enthusiasts the first Saturday of every month at a lot across from the J.M. Davis Gun Museum. Gordon said the idea to restart cruising came after COVID-19 arrived. A test run was tried in April before plans to cruise every Friday in June were announced on the information site moreclaremore.com. The headline said, “Stay sane, cruise main.” Also, Gordon hoped the cruises would generate commerce.
Gordon said this after the initial June cruise: “Everybody was waving at each other, just driving up and down and waving and seeing your friends like you used to. You used to have to cruise Main to find your friends instead of texting them or calling them.”
Unlike the heyday of cruising, participants seem to be almost exclusively adults. Some people parked their cars streetside or pulled out lawn chairs to watch. Which cars are cruising and which are just part of “regular” traffic? Look for vehicles that show up over and over again — the pickup truck with the flag in the back and a pup for a passenger, the car with green headlights, the convertible with the top peeled.
During one of those Friday night cruises in Claremore, the radio from a cruising SUV was blaring the song “Life is a Highway.”
Sometimes it is.
