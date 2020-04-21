State arts and humanities organizations may begin to apply for grants from the Oklahoma Arts Council and Oklahoma Humanities.
A total of $800,000 will be available, which is funded through the federal CARES act, to help preserve jobs and stabilize non-profits arts and cultural organizations.
Oklahoma Humanities put out a call for applicants for what it is calling the Oklahoma Humanities Organizations Pandemic Emergency (H.O.P.E.) Grants on April 14. Response has been so great that the organization has had to suspend applications, as it has received applications far greater than it has funds to grant.
The Oklahoma Arts Council will announce its grant guidelines at a later date.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who serves as Secretary of Tourism and Branding, called the announcement great news for the state.
“As Oklahoma confronts the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential we ensure our cultural organizations remain strong,” Pinnell said in a statement. “These nonprofit organizations have a significant economic impact in our state and contribute substantially to tourism, which is the state’s second largest industry. They also bring invaluable positive attention to Oklahoma."
Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples credited Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation for securing investment for the state’s arts and cultural sectors.
“They understood that if we are to successfully rise to the challenge of overcoming the effects of the pandemic, fortifying cultural nonprofits is necessary for our economy to prosper, and supporting these institutions that bring communities together is imperative as Americans and Oklahomans seek to remain resolute,” Sharples said in a statement.
“The economic and cultural impact of the arts and humanities in Oklahoma is undeniable,” Oklahoma Humanities Executive Director Caroline Lowery said in a statement. “The humanities narrate who we were, shape who we are, and inspire who we want to become. We need the humanities now more than ever.”
According to a 2017 study by Oklahomans for the Arts, the nonprofit arts and culture sector in Oklahoma generates $872.8 million in total economic activity, supports more than 29,000 full-time equivalent jobs, and delivers $84.5 million in local and state government revenue.