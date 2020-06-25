The Oklahoma Visual Artists Coalition will host the OK Art Crawl, a statewide event to give individual artists and galleries the chance to share their art with the public in responsible ways.
Works will be put on public display — in windows, on driveways, on porches — so that patrons can see the work while maintaining social distancing.
Hours of for the OK Art Crawl are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 26-27. To access a downloadable map of all participating locations, which includes more than 50 artists and venues in the Tulsa area, go to: ovac-ok.org/ok-art-crawl.
The coalition, which in the past has presented studio tours in which local artists opened their workspaces to the public, created this new event in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down many summer festivals and arts events in Oklahoma.
All participants are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines as detailed by the CDC including keeping a distance of 6 feet between parties and wearing masks when in shared spaces.
Any sales taken during the event must be done through Venmo, Paypal, or other online sales platform in order to conduct no-contact sales. OVAC will not be taking any commission on sales.