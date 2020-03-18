While movie theaters nationwide have closed due to coronavirus concerns, the iconic Admiral Twin Drive-In, 7355 E. Easton St., will continue showing movies outdoors with the permission of city officials.
"I'm happy because I think people now have an option to get out of the house, to go to the movies, and I'm happy because it helps us to survive," said Blake Smith, owner of the Admiral Twin.
Smith said he initially was told the drive-in would have to close as well, but he petitioned city of Tulsa officials.
His argument: The Admiral Twin is closer in operation, and in personal contact, to a "drive-thru window at a restaurant" (paying when they drive into the lot) than it is to indoor movie theaters.
"The mayor is comfortable with the drive-in continuing to operate because people do not closely congregate there the same way they do at an indoor theater," Smith said, reading from a note he said he received from Skipper Bain, city of Tulsa's special events coordinator.
Mayor G.T. Bynum on Tuesday ordered all bars, restaurants and entertainment venues closed indefinitely in response to the growing spread of COVID-19, including movie theaters.
Smith said he was told there is no need for cars to park in every other space at the drive-in as part of "social distancing" but that he will not be able to open the concession stand.
Bathrooms will be open with all necessary hand-washing access, he said.
"The drive-in is a different kind of business, and other exhibitors (theater owners) thought I should be able to be open, and I can tell you that we got tons of emails asking if we were going to be open this weekend," Smith said.
Admiral Twin Drive-In is currently open on weekends, Friday through Sunday nights, with double-feature movies showing on two screens. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for kids age 3-11.
This weekend, showing on one side, is the animated Pixar movie "Onward," followed by "Sonic the Hedgehog," beginning at 8:05 p.m.
On the other side, starting at 7:55 p.m. on those three nights, is the faith-based film "I Still Believe," followed by "The Call of the Wild," an adventure film starring Harrison Ford.
All other Tulsa movie theaters remain closed for an indefinite period of time.
