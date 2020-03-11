Nineteen Jenks High School students have been recognized as award-winning young filmmakers in C-SPAN’s annual video documentary competition.
Since 2006, C-SPAN has sponsored the event for students to make documentary short films on a subject of national importance.
This year’s theme posed by C-SPAN: “What's your vision in 2020? Explore the issue you most want presidential candidates to address during the campaign.”
C-SPAN announced Wednesday that 19 students from Jenks High School won prizes for their documentaries in the national StudentCam competition for nine winning entries, as all worked in teams.
Under the direction of film-studies teacher Clifton Raphael, Jenks students have been taking home prizes in this event for many years, and this year that included one first-place, one second-place, two third-place prizes and five teams awarded honorable mentions.
The first-place Jenks winners this year, receiving $3,000 and with the documentary airing on C-SPAN, is:
• Mason Chow and Leviathan Lee for “200,000,” on the subject of the opioid crisis. The video will air on C-SPAN throughout the day April 19 with a first showing at 5:50 a.m.
The second-prize Jenks winners this year, receiving $1,500 and with their documentary airing soon on C-SPAN’s network, are:
• Jolie Abdo, Abby Vaughn and Audrey McGee for “Leveling the Playing Field,” about inequalities in college admissions. The video will air on C-SPAN throughout the day April 7 with a first showing at 5:50 a.m.
Third-prize winners from Jenks, receiving $750, are:
• Rori Johnson and Jadyn Wenrick for “Bills for Pills,” about prescription drug prices.
• Aaron Siebert and Michael Thompson for “The Cracks In Our Foundations,” about infrastructure.
Honorable-mention winners from Jenks, receiving $250, are:
• Avery Acord and Faith Christner for “A Cycle of Silence,” about civic engagement.
• Grace Mills and Gregory Tiller for “The Kiss of Debt,” about the student crisis.
• Emily Alley and Roland Rice for “The Rent Ain't Right,” about housing.
• Lexi Morrow and Tristen Parsons for “The Road to Rainbow,” about LGBTQ+ rights.
• Justin Blevins and Emma Whelan for “Thinking Money,” about financial literacy.
All of the winning videos can be viewed at studentcam.org.