School doesn’t begin for more than a month, but it already feels like the days of summer — and summer movies — are disappearing quickly.
But the next six weeks features one of year’s most-anticipated movies (“The Lion King” remake) and Quentin Tarantino’s first film since 2015 (“Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood”).
Then there’s a “Fast and Furious” spinoff that looks like a hit, and a movie featuring Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish makes us laugh just thinking about it.
There’s even a Circle Cinema Film Festival this weekend, featuring movies with ties to Oklahoma.
Summer’s not quite over — here’s the lineup of movies between now and Labor Day.
Friday, July 12
‘Stuber’
It’s the return of the buddy-cop comedy as Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) plays a detective who must pair up with his Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) for one wild ride.
‘Crawl’
A young woman trying to save her father from the rising waters of a Florida hurricane finds herself trapped and fighting for her life in a house full of alligators.
‘Wild Rose’
This tale of a Scottish woman/ex-con attempting to realize her country-music-singing dream features a breakout performance by newcomer Jessie Buckley, an Irish singer-actress.
Circle Cinema Film Festival
Tulsa’s historic arthouse theater celebrates its 91st birthday with its second annual film festival, running through Monday. Find more information at circlecinema.org for events.
July 19
‘The Lion King’
A CGI remake from the director of “The Jungle Book,” with Donald Glover providing the voice of Simba and Beyonce that of Nala. Tulsa connection: Alfre Woodard is the voice of Sarabi, Simba’s mom.
‘The Art of Self-Defense’
In what’s being hailed as a unique dark comedy, Jesse Eisenberg stars as a man who’s mugged and seeks to learn martial arts to defend himself — only to fall under a sensei’s spell.
‘The Last’
A Jewish family’s 90-something matriarch makes a confession that changes their past — and perhaps their future.
‘The Fall of the American Empire’
This French-language crime comedy from Canada follows a delivery man who stumbles upon a robbery-gone-wrong and takes some of the money.
July 26
‘Once Upon a Time in
Hollywood’
Quentin Tarantino’s new movie is set in 1960s Hollywood and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and many, many more in a la-la land epic.
Aug. 2
‘Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’
Dwayne Johnson (he’s Hobbs) and Jason Statham (he’s Shaw) pair up in this spinoff from their roles in the “Fast and Furious” movies, facing off with Idris Elba’s “black Superman,” as he calls himself in trailers.
Aug. 9
‘The Kitchen’
When three Hell’s Kitchen mobsters are sent to prison in 1978, their wives (Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elizabeth Moss) take over their territory. This action-crime-drama is based on a DC Comics series.
‘Light of My Life’
Casey Affleck not only stars, but he also wrote and directed this post-pandemic tale of a man and his young son trying to survive in a world where a disease took the lives of almost all women.
‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’
Teens investigate a series of murders in their 1969 small town in this horror film based on a screenplay by Guillermo del Toro, who also produces.
‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’
Dora “the Explorer” goes live-action rather than animated for her big-screen debut. But listen for a few voices, like Benecio del Toro (Swiper) and Danny Trejo (Boots).
‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’
The star is a dog who evaluates his life, but Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfriend and Kevin Costner tag along in this drama based on the best-selling book.
‘Maiden’
As this documentary shows, young Tracy Edwards became the first to captain an all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.
Aug. 14
‘Blinded By the Light’
Based on a true story — and the songs of Bruce Springsteen — a British Pakistani teen stuck in his family’s working-class existence searches for hope in the music of the Boss. From the director of “Bend It Like Beckham.”
‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’
The animated game-app creatures return. Why? No answer. But it’s more voice-work for Tulsa’s Bill Hader as Leonard the green pig.
Aug. 16
‘Where’d You Go Bernadette?’
Cate Blanchett plays a woman who disappears, leaving behind her so-called perfect life and family to pursue creative passions she abandoned years before. Richard Linklater (“Boyhood,” “Before Sunrise”) directs.
‘Good Boys’
A trio of sixth-grade boys (led by Jacob Tremblay of “Wonder”) seeking a first kiss instead get caught up in a world of drugs, sex and near-death in this R-rated comedy from the “Superbad” people.
‘47 Meters Down: Uncaged’
The first movie was a surprise hit as sharks menaced two girls in a broken cage. For the sequel: four girls, no cage.
‘The Informer’
An ex-con working undercover who was also a Special Ops soldier (Joel Kinnaman of “Robocop”) goes back to prison to infiltrate a mob organization.
Aug. 23
‘Angel Has Fallen’
First it was “Olympus” that fell. Then it was “London”....and now Gerard Butler is back, and his Secret Service agent is being framed for the death of the President.
‘Ready or Not’
From nuptials to nightmare: It’s a picture-perfect wedding at her groom’s lavish family estate — until the bride learns that from midnight to sunrise, the family will hunt her with guns and other weapons.
‘Overcomer’
A high school basketball coach in a town where people are moving away finds inspiration in a cross-country runner he must train. This drama comes from the makers of “Fireproof,” “Courageous” and “War Room.”
‘David Crosby: Remember My Name’
From the Byrds to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young to his continuing career, this documentary profiles the legendary singer-songwriter and his half-century of making music.
Aug. 30
‘Playmobil: The Movie’
Animated comedy meets the Playmobil brand of toys with lots of celebrity voices.
‘After the Wedding’
Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams star in this American remake of the Oscar-nominated Danish film about a woman who operates an orphanage in India going to meet a benefactor — and learning a secret.
TBA
‘The Farewell’
Sold as being based “on an actual lie,” this comedy stars Awkwafina as a young Chinese-American woman who goes with her family to China to see her dying grandmother. And to stage a wedding. It’s complicated.
‘The Nightingale’
An Irish woman, along with an Aboriginal tracker, makes her way through the Tasmanian jungle in 1825 to pursue a British officer in this revenge tale from Jennifer Kent, the writer-director of the terrifying “The Babadook.”
‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’
A man with Down syndrome leaves his care home to pursue his wrestling dreams, along the way meeting a disturbed man (Shia LaBeouf) and eluding his caregiver (Dakota Johnson) in this unusual adventure.
‘Brittany Runs a Marathon’
A party girl (comedian Jillian Bell) who learns she must change her unhealthy ways to survive attempts to run the New York Marathon.
