New year’s resolutions have been stated (and in many cases, already broken), and budgets for the year have been set.
We made it through the holiday party season and our diets, as well as our budgets, are now ready for a reset. This can be as easy, and as inexpensive, as grabbing a few supermarket staples and giving them a quick and healthy-ish makeover.
These three budget-friendly ingredients — hummus, instant ramen and fresh or frozen ravioli — can be turned into supper showstoppers with minimum effort.
St. Louis-Style Toasted Ravioli
Serves 4 to 6
Packaged ravioli and jarred marinara sauce are the key ingredients to this St. Louis classic.
¾-1 pound fresh or frozen ravioli (meat and/or cheese)
2 large eggs, beaten
1 cup milk
1½ cups bread crumbs
3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Vegetable oil, for frying
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Marinara sauce, heated, for dipping
1. If using fresh ravioli, spread the ravioli on a baking sheet and freeze until hard, 20 to 30 minutes.
2. Whisk the eggs and milk in a shallow dish or pie plate. Mix the bread crumbs, parsley, rosemary and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper in another shallow dish.
3. Dip the ravioli in the egg mixture, letting the excess drip off, then coat with the bread crumb mixture. Return to the baking sheet and freeze until hard, about 15 minutes.
4. Heat about 1 inch of vegetable oil in a deep skillet until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350 degrees. Fry the ravioli in 2 or 3 batches, turning as needed, until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes per batch. Transfer to a paper towel-lined baking sheet to drain and immediately sprinkle with the Parmesan. Serve with the marinara sauce.
Bacon and Egg Ramen
Serves 2
If you have bacon, eggs and a pack of ramen noodles in the pantry, this quick dinner (or breakfast or lunch) comes together in a snap. Start by cooking the noodles in a Parmesan-rich broth in the same pan you use to cook the bacon. The noodles soften quickly and soak up the broth, creating a luscious sauce reminiscent of creamy carbonara.
6-8 slices bacon or pancetta, cut crosswise into ½-inch strips or lardons (4 to 6 ounces)
2 cups boiling water
3 tablespoons butter, plus more for frying eggs
1 cup grated Parmesan or pecorino, or a combination (about 4 ounces)
2 (3-ounce) packages ramen noodles (noodle blocks only; discard the seasoning packs)
2 eggs, whisked together until smooth
Kosher salt and black pepper
1. In a large nonstick skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until the fat is rendered and the bacon is crisp. Transfer it to a paper towel-lined plate. Set aside.
2. Pour off the bacon fat in the pan, leaving behind any browned bits stuck on the bottom. Return pan to medium-high heat and add boiling water, butter and half the cheese.
3. Stir, scraping up bacon bits, and bring to a boil. Add noodle blocks and boil, separating the strands as they soften, until noodles are almost cooked through, about 3 minutes. The noodles will absorb some of the liquid, and there will be a thick broth in the pan. Keep the heat high; you want most of the liquid to evaporate.
4. Reduce heat to low. Add whisked eggs, stir into noodles until mixed, and cook, stirring constantly and scraping the bottom of the pan, about 1 minute. The sauce should remain quite runny; the eggs will continue to cook after you remove them from the heat. Mix in cooked bacon, remaining cheese, salt and black pepper to taste and remove from the heat.
5. Divide mixture among 2 large serving bowls and serve immediately, grinding pepper over the top of each bowl.
— Adapted from New York Times Cooking
Loaded Hummus
Serves 4 to 6
Hummus kawarma is the Lebanese name given to freshly made hummus topped with fried chopped lamb. Have it with salad and pita as a meal or share it with pita wedges as a hearty starter.
2 tablespoons pine nuts
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
½ yellow onion, finely chopped
8 ounces ground lamb
(or ground beef)
1 teaspoon ground paprika
¾ teaspoon ground cumin
¾ teaspoon ground
coriander
¼ teaspoon ground
cinnamon
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1-2 containers prepared hummus (plain, lemon or garlic flavor)
Finely chopped parsley, feta and pomegranate seeds, for garnish
Pita bread, for serving
1. Place a pan over medium-high heat. Add pine nuts and toast until golden. Remove pine nuts from pan and set aside.
2. Return pan to stove (still on medium-high heat) and add 1 tablespoon olive oil.
3. Add onion and cook until translucent, about 3 minutes. Then turn up the heat to high, add lamb, paprika, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, pepper and salt. Cook, breaking up the lamb into small pieces, until browned and cooked through, about 3 minutes.
4. Set aside and cover so it doesn’t dry out. Bring it to room temperature.
5. Spread hummus on a plate, using the back of a spoon to create a swirly base. Top with the lamb then sprinkle over the pine nuts, along with parsley, feta and pomegranate seeds. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil and serve with pita bread.
