The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra's sold-out "Star Wars in Concert" event, set for Saturday, March 14, will go on as planned, officials with the Tulsa PAC and the Tulsa Symphony said Thursday.
In addition, Theatre Tulsa's production of "A Little Night Music," which is scheduled to open Friday, March 13, and the concert by the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College, set for Saturday, March 14, will also be performed as scheduled.
Mark Frie, CEO of the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St., where Theatre Tulsa and the Tulsa Symphony will perform, said in a statement that "We at the Tulsa PAC are taking the COVID-19 situation very seriously. We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current needs, as well as in response to changing conditions.
"Above all, we are committed to a sense of calm and normalcy. For thousands of years the theatre has been a community gathering place that brings respite and joy in times of anxiety. We have an important role to play as we serve Tulsa with moving and excellent work. The TPAC believes that theatre matters, and our commitment is to make it matter to more people, in a clean and healthy environment."
Frie added that "the safety and security of our theatregoers and employees is our highest priority. We strongly recommend that people do not attend events if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. And if event attendees start to experience symptoms while at one of our events, they should leave the event and seek medical advice promptly by calling ahead to a doctor’s office."
Any updates will be posted to the venue's website, tulsapac.com.
The Signature Symphony, which will be performing Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 as part of this Classics concert at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St., will be taking extra steps to maintain the health and safety of its audience, said TCC media relations manager Nicole Burgin in a statement.
These steps will include allowing patrons to put more distance between themselves and other audience members by moving to different seats, if desired; having hand sanitizing stations at each entrance to the VanTrease PACE; and offering a paperless program so patrons may access the concert program on their personal devices instead of picking up a printed program in the hall.
Burgin said that the venue's ushers will not handle tickets, and will wear gloves to hand out programs.
Any changes will be communicated by email, the Signature Symphony website, signaturesymphony.org., and on Signature Symphony's Facebook page.