McGill’s original location at 1560 E. 21st St. has been closed permanently, according to proprietor Hal Walker.
“It hasn’t been doing the business it used to, and I think it had just run its course at that location,” Walker said. “We were going to close it at the end of the month, but under the circumstances, we thought we might as well do it now.”
Walker and partner Amy Moss temporarily have closed their store at 6058 S. Yale Ave. until restaurants are allowed to fully open again. They also have an operating agreement with Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for McGill’s on 19 at the casino.
Walker said a new location is in the works.
“We will keep you updated,” he said.
Walker and Greg McGill co-founded the 21st Street store in 1990. McGill retired last year.