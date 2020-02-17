Tavolo, the Italian bistro in downtown Tulsa's Deco District, has closed.
Owner Justin Thompson announced the closing in a Facebook post Monday. Calls to the restaurant were answered by a recording saying the restaurant was closed.
Thompson, the Tulsa restaurateur whose establishments include Juniper, Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse, said on Facebook that closing Tavolo was "the hardest professional decision of my life to date.
"When I first thought of creating Tavolo, I imagined...pasta palace in downtown Tulsa, filled with wine sipping, smiling patrons, all sharing in good food, good cheer and good times," Thompson wrote. "I was blessed to have that thought come to life and live for nearly seven years in the historic Philtower."
Thompson said he was working to help Tavolo employees find jobs within his other restaurants and catering business.