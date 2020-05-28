Tulsa Community College will offer its "College for Kids" summer camp classes online this year, offering courses in everything from computer coding to entrepreneurship.
“College for Kids adapted well to the new, online live environment,” said Brandon Almeida, Youth Programs Coordinator. “In fact, we are offering more options than we did last summer.”
One of the new classes being offered is "Stay Gold," which looks at S.E. Hinton's iconic novel from both a literary and film perspective.
Among the more popular courses are the Gaming & Coding sessions, where students go from playing to designing their own games.
In addition, each student in Gaming & Coding receives a one-year provisional license to the software the students use during the camp, so they can access and share what they built with friends and family for 12 months.
“We hope these camp experiences give parents an additional outlet to keep their kids engaged with activities that combine fun and learning,” Almeida said.
College for Kids has morning and afternoon sessions with each course led in a virtual classroom by a live instructor. Each camp has a recommended age. Depending on the camp, children will need access to a computer, iPad or tablet.
College for Kids is presented by TCC’s Continuing Education with camps starting at $59. Space is limited. Registration and the entire College for Kids course listing is available online.
For more: email to ce@tulsacc.edu.