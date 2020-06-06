Tulsa Community College will present the latest in its series of "I Can't" workshop beginning Monday, June 8, with programs designed for social distancing.
The workshops, which provide participants with basic skills to accomplish a wide range of tasks, will be present via social media, and were created so that they either require no special supplies, or make use of everyday household items.
All online workshops begin at noon, and are free and open to the public. To register for a workshop, go to: centerforcreativitytulsa.com. An email with a link to the workshop's Zoom meeting site will be sent prior to the workshop.
The series of workshops, and the organizations conducting them, are:
June 8: "I Can’t Act" with Theatre Tulsa.
June 15: "I Can’t Write a Song" with Woody Guthrie Center.
June 22: "I Can’t Attract Pollinators" with Tulsa Zoo.
June 29: "I Can’t Make Mosaics" with 108 Contemporary.
July 6: "I Can’t Be Resilient" with Greenwood Cultural Center.
July 13: "I Can’t Save Sea Turtles" with Oklahoma Aquarium.
July 20: "I Can’t Be Calm" with TCC Health & Wellness.
July 27: "I Can’t Listen to Rap" with Woody Guthrie Center.