Tulsa Community College Theater will be conducting online auditions for two productions that will be performed online in July.
One will be a production of Patrick Flynn's play "Tinker Bell," adapted from the works of J. M. Barrie. This production will feature actors ages 8 to 17, and will serve as the college's annual Summer Children's Theater production.
Auditions will be conduct via Zoom May 30-31, with rehearsals beginning the first week in June. Director Mark Frank said his goal is to have three complete casts for the production, which will be presented via livestreaming July 23-25.
Frank is also the director as well as the author of the other play being cast, an original drama titled "The Color of Slumber." This production will also be performed by three separate casts, with a total of 12 women and 6 men needed.
Auditions for "The Color of Slumber" will be conducted via Zoom May 25-29, with performances to be livestreamed July 9-11.
To receive a copy of the script, and to arrange an audition time, send email to mark.frank@tulsacc.edu.