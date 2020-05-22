OKLAHOMA CITY - A COVID-19 outbreak at Joe Exotic's prison in Texas has killed 10 inmates, more than any other facility or halfway house in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
More than 600 inmates have tested positive at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth since the pandemic began, according to the bureau.
The former Oklahoma zookeeper — whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — was transferred to the Federal Medical Center in March.
The big cat breeder was sentenced in January to 22 years in prison for twice trying to have his chief critic killed, for illegally killing five tigers at his zoo in Wynnewood and for other crimes. "Not sure when this will be over here," he wrote of the outbreak in a May 5 letter filed in Oklahoma City federal court.
People are going crazy over the Netflix series Tiger King. Check out some of the social reaction
