Preacher Lawson will take the stage Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at Midnight Joker Comedy Club, Tulsa’s newest home for comedy at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tickets start at $19.50.
Midnight Joker features an up-close-and-personal comedy show experience inside a 7,000-square-foot multipurpose room built in 2018 as part of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s latest expansion.
Lawson is best known for his appearance on season 12 of the NBC series “America’s Got Talent,” where he made it to the final rounds. The Orlando native was subsequently invited to compete on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions,” where he advanced to the finale after he received the most votes from fans.
Lawson was the host of the Facebook Watch series “World’s Most Amazing Dogs” with George Lopez and Lisa Vanderpump and hosts his own vegan cooking show on YouTube, “Cooking with a Comedian.” He shot his first stand-up special, which will premiere on BET+.
For more information on Lawson, visit www.PreacherLawson.com.