A cast member from “The Big Bang Theory” has been added to the celebrity guest roster for the 2019 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo.
Kevin Sussman tackled the role of comic book store owner Stuart Bloom in the CBS sitcom, which recently bid farewell to viewers after a 12-season run.
The Tulsa Pop Culture Expo, which benefits Tulsa Pop Kids, is scheduled Nov. 2-3 at the vacated Sears location at Woodland Hills Mall. For tickets and information, go online to tulsapopcultureexpo.com.
Previously announced guests include Summer Glau (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Firefly,”) professional wrestler Bill Goldberg, Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”), Jennifer Marshall (“Stranger Things”), Cesar Garcia (“The Fast and the Furious” franchise, “Breaking Bad”) and Yoda co-creator Nick Maley.
As part of Tulsa Pop Kids’ ongoing mission, celebrity guests scheduled to appear at the expo will, the day before the show, make appearances at schools, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis and other organizations.
Tulsa Pop Kids Inc. was created to advance literacy and education through pop culture and entertainment.