Oklahoma’s Blake Shelton and gal pal Gwen Stefani will be part of the entertainment lineup when the sixth annual “Red Nose Day Special” airs 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21 on NBC.
The two-hour telecast is being broadcast on Red Nose Day to raise awareness and funds for children living in poverty across the U.S. and around the world.
The special will feature perforamcnes or appearances by Milo Ventimiglia, Bryan Cranston, Ray Romano, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor, Jim Gaffigan, Ellie Goulding, Tony Hale, Noah Jupe, Mario Lopez, OneRepublic, Lilly Singh, Sam Smith, Adrienne Warren, Steve Martin & the Steep Canyon Rangers and many others.
Viewers also will see short films that show how donations to Red Nose Day are used to change and save the lives of children in need in the U.S. and in some of the most underserved communities around the world.
In an effort to help the public adhere to current health recommendations to avoid face-touching, Red Nose Day’s iconic red noses are not being sold in Walgreens stores this year, according to a news release. Instead, Red Nose Day and Walgreens teamed up to create a digital red nose, which offers an easy way for the public to participate in the annual campaign, even while staying at home.
Supporters can go to NosesOn.com to donate and unlock their own digital red nose. They can share their #NosesOn selfies on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram to show support for children in need and encourage others to donate.
Red Nose Day was created by Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning writer-director Richard Curtis (“Yesterday,” “Love Actually,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Notting Hill”).
To date, Red Nose Day has raised $200 million and impacted more than 25 million children. For more information, visit RedNoseDay.org.