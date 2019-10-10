Stand-up comic, podcast host and TV personality Brendan Schaub will perform Dec. 28 at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tickets ($19.50) are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Schaub created a name for himself in the podcast universe. His career began with the hit show “The Fighter and the Kid” alongside “MadTV” alum Bryan Callen. The show garners more than 10 million downloads a month and acquired a cult following with a consistent top five ranking on iTunes under the sports/comedy category.
Schaub also developed his newest hit podcast, “The King and the Sting,” in collaboration with his good friend and stand-up comic Theo Von. The show debuted as the No. 1 podcast in the world on iTunes with its premiere episode.
“Below the Belt” is Schaub’s third show. It is the world's No. 1 combat podcast, according to a news release.
Schaub’s podcast empire propelled him to fulfill his childhood dream of being a stand-up comic. He’s a regular at Los Angeles’ most prominent comedy clubs. He recorded his first one-hour comedy special, “You’d Be Surprised,” with Showtime earlier this year.