Hearts of Heroes

Historic flooding occurred in Oklahoma in 2019. Watch an April 11 episode of "Hearts of Heroes" for an animal rescue that took place during the flooding. Hearts of Heroes/BELFOR Property Restoration

 Hearts of Heroes/BELFOR Property

People found ways to help when Oklahoma was impacted by historic flooding in 2019.

For an example, watch an episode of the TV series “Hearts of Heroes” that is scheduled to air 10 a.m. Saturday, April 11 on ABC (KTUL channel 8).

“Hearts of Heroes” is an educational docu-series that shines a light on untold heroic stories of emergency responders in the aftermath of some of Mother Nature’s most destructive events.

The April 11 episode will feature the Catoosa community. According to a news release, the episode details an instance when a group of heroic cowboys take animal rescues into their hands during a massive flood.

BELFOR Property Restoration co-produces the series in conjunction with ABC and Litton Entertainment. See below for a "teaser" video of the episode:

