Colin Mochrie (left) and Brad Sherwood (right) are bringing a live improv show to Tulsa. In this 2007 file photo, they are shown with former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove at a Radio and Television Correspondents’ Association annual dinner in Washington. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, veterans of the television series “Whose Line is it Anyway?,” are bringing their Scared Scriptless Tour to Tulsa.

The live improv show is scheduled 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Tulsa Ballroom in the Cox Business Center.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 19 and will be available online at www.coxcentertulsa.com, the box office at BOK Center, the Osage Casino box office at Cox Business Center on event days or by calling 1-877-TULSACC.

Tickets will not be available for purchase at the BOK Center box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the BOK Center box office on the next business day the box office is open.

Mochrie and Sherwood will improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation, making the show interactive in every sense of the word, according to a news release.

“Whose Line is it Anyway” aired on ABC from 1998-2007 and was reignited by The CW in 2018.

For more information, go to colinandbradshow.com.

