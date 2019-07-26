Comedian, actor, writer and host Bert Kreischer, whose Netflix special “Secret Time” is currently streaming, is bringing his Body Shots World Tour to Tulsa.
Kreischer will perform Oct. 2 at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Tickets, which start at $59.50 and go on sale Thursday, Aug. 1, will be available in The Joint section of hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918 384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The 2002 film “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder” was based on Kreischer’s experiences when he was a student at Florida State University.
Kreischer is also known for his two podcasts, “Bertcast” and “Open Tabs,” as well as his YouTube cooking show, “Something’s Burning,” and his book, “Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child” (2014). He’s the former host of Travel Channel’s “Trip Flip” and “Bert the Conqueror” and FX’s “Hurt Bert.”
For more information, visit bertbertbert.com.